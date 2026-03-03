Judge nixes latest policy requiring 7 days’ notice for Congress members to visit ICE facilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge agreed on Monday to temporarily suspend the latest version of a Trump administration policy that requires members of Congress to provide a week’s notice before they can visit immigration detention facilities.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington ruled that a group of Democratic lawmakers is likely to succeed in showing that the seven-day notice requirement is illegal and exceeds the government’s statutory authority.

The judge said the Republican administration hasn’t cited any “concrete examples of safety issues posed by congressional visits without advanced notice.”

U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow are among the plaintiffs. Crow’s district in Aurora contains a privately operated detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The two members have made oversight visits and Crow’s office routinely publishes reports about conditions in the facility.

“Once again, a federal court has ruled to restore Members of Congress’s ability to conduct essential oversight on behalf of the American people — despite repeated attempts by (U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi) Noem to subvert the law,” said Neguse in a statement. “This is yet another victory against an administration whose cruel and inhumane immigration policies have inflicted a heavy toll on communities across the nation. We will never stop standing up for transparency and accountability, and we will continue to make clear that no president or administration can bend the rule of law to their will.”

Thirteen House members sued to challenge the Jan. 8 policy issued by Noem. Cobb had blocked a previous version of the policy in December. She ruled that it’s likely illegal for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demand a week’s notice from members of Congress seeking to visit and observe conditions in ICE facilities.

“Plaintiffs are undoubtedly frustrated with Defendants’ repeated attempts to impose a notice requirement,” Cobb wrote. “But in taking further action, Defendants are required to abide by the terms of the Court’s order and act consistently with the legal principles announced in this opinion.”

However, Noem secretly reinstated another notice requirement one day after an ICE officer shot and killed U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis. It was nearly identical to the version that Cobb blocked in December.

Three days after the deadly shooting, three Democratic members of Congress from Minnesota were stopped from visiting an ICE facility near Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security didn’t disclose the new version of the policy until after U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Kelly Morrison and Angie Craig initially were turned away from the facility, according to plaintiffs’ attorneys.

A law bars the government from using appropriated general funds to prevent members of Congress from entering DHS facilities for oversight purposes. Cobb found that it’s “highly likely” that President Donald Trump’s administration used restricted funds to promulgate and enforce the new policy.

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on their claim that the

January 8 notice policy is contrary to law and in excess of Defendants’ statutory authority,” wrote Cobb, a Joe Biden appointee. “Plaintiffs continue to demonstrate a significant need for real-time, on-the-ground information about conditions in facilities, the status of detainees, and Defendants’ practices.”

According to the most recent oversight report of the Aurora detention center posted to Crow’s website, ICE did not provide detailed information about the 1,376 people housed in the facility. However, agency staff did indicate that they were “fully staffed in the medical section.”

Colorado Politics reporter Michael Karlik contributed to this article.