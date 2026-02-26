Lakewood City Council makes declaration regarding ICE

The Lakewood City Council made a public declaration of transparency and de-escalation regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

The declaration was written by Councilmember Ken Cruz with the help of Councilmember Isabel Cruz, and was ultimately co-sponsored by the entire council.

“As members of the Lakewood City Council, our responsibility is to the people who call this city home,” the declaration said. “While federal immigration enforcement does not fall under municipal authority, we do have a clear duty to ensure that Lakewood remains a place where residents are treated with dignity, where civil rights are respected.”

The declaration also said that the council will continue to communicate with the community and share accurate information regarding potential ICE activity.

Trump pledged mass deportations during a 2024 campaign stop in Colorado. ICE has since conducted major operations in the Denver metro area, but the city hasn’t seen the sweeping federal enforcement presence that has played out elsewhere.

The declaration also acknowledged the deaths of multiple people who have died in connection to ICE operations, including Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti — both with ties to Colorado — who were shot and killed in Minnesota in January. The Trump administration and Democrats have offered competing narratives about the incidents.

“I’m concerned with the overall direction that our country is taking right now,” Councilmember Paula Nystrom said, adding that she hopes the city can begin working on things like ICE agents wearing masks before it becomes “a larger issue.”

Denver, for example, has already been working on banning law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, from using masks.

No similar movements have been announced by the Lakewood council yet.

“Every human carries God-given dignity. A strong community is built on trust,” Ken Cruz said. “When people are afraid to call for help, afraid to report crime or afraid to participate in civic life, public safety breaks down for everyone.”

The move garnered positive support from the community, with all 20 comments on the city’s website speaking in favor of the declaration.

“Let this not be the end, but the beginning to our commitment in protecting our neighbors,” resident Scarlett Chavez wrote. “All of Lakewood residents deserve to live without fear of their rights violated or worse.”