How a mobile STEM lab showed lawmakers the power of online schools | OPINION

If you want lawmakers to get online school, don’t hand them a brochure. Put them next to a student who can show real work and explain why it matters. That’s the smart lesson from the Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families’ (CCCF) 2026 Day at the Capitol.

This year, on Feb. 12, CCCF built the morning around the Destinations Academy mobile STEM lab. The lab turned a normal meet-and-greet into hands-on time with students and their learning opportunities. We didn’t just “tell” a story about online learning; we gave legislators an opportunity to see it up close.

Families gathered near the Colorado State Capitol at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park and then stepped into the lab. Shari Bossman, the lab educator, walked visitors through activities and student options. Students jumped in fast, asked questions and showed how they learn through doing.

Legislators and staff didn’t just stop by for a quick photo. They toured the lab, spoke with students, and asked parents and educators how full-time online public schools work. That kind of back-and-forth builds trust in a way a scripted program never can.

The lab also opened the door to talk about career paths, not just classwork. Students learned about certifications tied to the lab, plus success stories from online learners who earned them. When a lawmaker sees a clear line from school to skill, the debate shifts.

CCCF also made room for student voices in a direct way. Students from HOPE Online Learning Academy spoke at the microphone and shared personal experiences. Those speeches put a real human face on “online learning,” one student at a time.

This year’s powerful CCCF Day at the Capitol matched what the group stands for year-round. Parents lead the coalition, and they advocate for full-time online public schooling in Colorado. They also help families connect through back-to-school picnics and end-of-year ice cream social parties, organized outings to see the Rockies play and other events throughout the year — providing families with ways to connect with other families across the state, and for kids to socialize outside of their virtual classes.

That mission rests on a simple idea: one school model doesn’t fit every child. CCCF openly supports many forms of school choice, including public, charter, private, home and online. For some students, full-time online public-school fits best. The Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families is proud Colorado has been a leader across the country making that kind of education accessible for its students for decades.

State reporting has shown growth in online enrollment even as overall enrollment declines in recent years. Legislation like SB24-070, the remote testing bill passed in 2024, is going through full implementation this year. It ensures students in online programs can take state assessments securely from home, with proper monitoring and verification. This rollout underscores how policy decisions directly affect thousands of students in virtual school, reinforcing the importance of understanding the impacts of legislative action on everyday learning.

The best part of CCCF’s day didn’t come from slogans and brochures. It came from a hands-on lab, curious kids, and real talks with public leaders. If Colorado wants smart school policy, it should start with more experiences like this.

Erika Taylor is president of the board of directors of the Colorado Coalition for Cyberschool Families, a long-time advocate for full-time online public-school options, a former online school parent herself, and a small business owner from Denver.