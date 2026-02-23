Mamdani mocked for requiring ID for snow shoveling jobs but not to vote

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani received a wave of criticism for the identification requirements for an emergency snow shoveler program he announced ahead of Sunday’s winter storm. To “register for an appointment” to be hired, prospective shovelers needed multiple forms of identification, a stark contrast to the identification necessary when voting in the city’s election. The shoveler requirements also ran counter to Mamdani’s stated position on voter identification, currently a hotly contested topic in U.S. political discourse.

“And for those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an Emergency Snow Shoveler,” Mamdani said during a press conference on Saturday. “Just show up to your local Sanitation Garage between 8am and 1pm tomorrow with your paperwork … and you can get started right away.”

The paperwork Mamdani referenced included “two small photos (1-½ inch square), two original forms of ID, plus copies, and a social security card.” The requirements were notable given the recent debate over proposed voter ID laws such as the SAVE Act. Democrats have regularly claimed that identification requirements are challenging to obtain for lower-income Americans, racial minorities, and, in some cases, women.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has gone so far as to label such identification requirements as “Jim Crow 2.0,” and many Democrats nationwide have echoed these sentiments. Yet the requirement to have identification to get a shoveling job would appear to contradict such claims and concerns. Many criticized Mamdani for this perceived contradiction.

Comedian Jimmy Failla quipped about the snow shoveler identification requirements, calling it “Jim Snow 2.0.”

“Zohran Mamdani requiring TWO forms of ID to be a voluntary shoveler for the blizzard,” Failla said in a post on X. “This is Jim SNOW 2.0.”

Former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon called it hypocritical.

“Hypocrisy Alert: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is asking New Yorkers to help shovel snow, but you have to register,” Dixon posted. “Here’s the catch: Mamdani demands you show 2 forms of ID plus copies and a social security card!”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also commented about Mamdani’s snow shoveler quagmire.

“If Zohran Mamdani supports showing ID to shovel snow, Senate Democrats ought to support showing ID to vote,” Johnson posted. “Let’s pass the SAVE America Act by unanimous consent!!!”

Mamdani was asked about the identification requirements during a press conference on Sunday. He justified it by citing precedent in New York City.

“This is all long-standing,” Mamdani said. “This is a long-standing program and long-standing requirements, and this is a way that New Yorkers get paid to shovel snow in assistance with the city’s response to a winter storm event.”

“Federal law requires that employers get authorization and documentation to pay people for their work,” he said. “We are not allowed to just cut checks for individuals for their work.”