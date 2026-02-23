Who isn’t attending the State of the Union, and what to expect from Democrat resistance

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is expected to bring in a large crowd of lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, and guests from across the country to Capitol Hill.

But the Democratic side of the House chamber is going to look thinner than in previous addresses, with many members opting to engage in alternate programming rather than listening to Trump’s “self-congratulation.” Those attending are expected to sit in “silent defiance,” as encouraged by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The Washington Examiner reached out to nearly every Democratic member of Congress on both the Senate and House sides to ask whether they plan to attend the State of the Union.

Who is not attending the State of the Union?

Nearly 50 Democrats responded in person, via statements, or via social media posts. Many said they do not plan to attend and will instead engage in alternate programming or stay at home with their families.

Among the Senate Democrats skipping the president’s address are Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the No. 3 Senate Democrat. Others opting not to attend include Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Gallego said in a video on X that he plans to spend the evening with his family.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, and it’s not gonna happen in that chamber for two hours when the president’s just gonna be using that bully pulpit as a way to just push further and further his agenda,” Gallego said.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is also not attending the address.

“I’ve never missed a #SOTU. But I’m sick of Trump’s lies, boasts and attacks on our democracy. This Tuesday, I’ll be at the People’s State of the Union with @MoveOn and @MeidasTouch, standing up for healthcare, affordability and decency,” Himes wrote on X.

Other members not attending include Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME). Golden is one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress and will not seek reelection in 2026. His spokesperson told the Washington Examiner that he gave his guest ticket to a colleague who needed an extra.

“I’ve been to six of these addresses, three by President Trump and three by [former President Joe Biden],” Golden said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “I’m interested in what the president has to say, but I’ve had my fill of pomp and circumstance. So I’ll be watching at home.”

Another member leaving Capitol Hill after this year, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), told the Washington Examiner he’ll be attending his last State of the Union and is bringing his wife.

He said he’s typically brought civic leaders from his district, but after “16 moves in [Air Force] and 5 terms in Congress I’d like to bring her!” Bacon said.

Among the other House Democrats not attending the State of the Union are Reps. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Ami Bera (D-CA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Sean Casten (D-IL), April McClain Delaney (D-MD), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Greg Casar (D-TX), Becca Balint (D-VT), Don Beyer (D-VA), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Democrats who told the Washington Examiner they plan to attend include Jeffries himself and Reps. Sarah McBride (D-DE), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA), Janelle Bynum (D-OR), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Johnny Olszewski (D-MD), and Brad Schneider (D-IL).

What to expect from Democratic resistance

Many of the Democratic senators who will not attend are leading counter-programming on the National Mall, which they are calling the “People’s State of the Union.” There will be a press conference and rally, with Katie Phang and Joy Reid as hosts, led by the organizations MeidasTouch and MoveOn Civic Action.

House members attending the People’s State of the Union include progressive caucus members such as Casar, Jayapal, Ansari, Balint, Ramirez, and Watson Coleman.

“The State of the Union is meant to be a serious reflection of our nation’s progress, our shortfalls, and the common goals ahead of us,” Balint said in a statement. “Instead of sitting through what has become President Trump’s annual self-congratulation, misinformation, and division speech, I look forward to a night of standing with colleagues, organizers, advocates, and everyday Americans who are committed to doing the real and honest work of protecting our rights, strengthening our communities, and holding those in power accountable.”

Another counter-programming happening on Tuesday is the “State of the Swamp,” with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), and Eugene Vindman (D-VA) are expected to attend. Celebrities, including Robert De Niro, are listed as attendees, along with former CNN host Don Lemon.

A spokesperson for Crow confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the Colorado congressman will also attend the State of the Union. Wyden will not attend the president’s address, however, and plans to hold a virtual town hall with Merkley earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Inside the chamber, expect a somber affair on the Democratic side. Jeffries is looking for Democrats to behave differently than they did during Trump’s joint address before Congress last year, where Rep. Al Green (D-TX) had to be escorted from the chamber after repeatedly yelling at the president. Other Democrats walked out of his speech, some wearing shirts that said “No Kings Live Here” to protest the administration.

“The two options that are in front of us, in our house, is either attend with silent defiance or to not attend and send a message to Donald Trump in that fashion, which will include participation in a variety of different alternate programming,” Jeffries said during a press conference on Wednesday.

It’s possible that lawmakers who are attending may opt to protest through their clothing, as female Democrats did last year by wearing pink.

Hailey Bullis contributed to this report.