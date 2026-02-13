Two front pages, one false choice for Colorado lawmakers | OPINION

Every day, the headlines remind us how fragile safety can be. Stories of violence, loss, and families searching for answers are becoming far too common — and they demand serious, thoughtful policymaking.

Recent reporting on federal immigration enforcement has been deeply troubling. Aggressive tactics, lack of accountability and the loss of civilian life have created real fear — especially in immigrant communities and communities of color. That fear is justified. When government power is exercised without restraint, trust erodes and communities suffer.

At the same time, we are reading about another kind of crisis: the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old woman believed to have been taken from her home in the middle of the night. Her medication is essential. Every hour matters. Investigators are racing against time, reviewing footage and license-plate-reader data in hopes of bringing her home safely.

These stories may seem unrelated, but together they highlight a central challenge in public safety policy: how to protect civil liberties while ensuring families are not left without help in moments of crisis.

That is why Senate Bill 26-070 is so concerning.

Clear guardrails on public safety technologies are necessary. Colorado should be explicit that federal immigration authorities should not have access to local license-plate-reader systems. Data must be securely stored. Vendors must be vetted. Agencies that misuse technology must face real consequences. Accountability is not optional — it is essential.

But SB 26-070 does not establish guardrails. Instead, it goes much further, effectively disabling the use of license-plate-reader technology altogether. In doing so, it removes a critical tool from local first responders — one often used in the most time-sensitive situations, such as locating missing people or responding to violent crimes.

In cases like the Guthrie disappearance, investigators have publicly stated license plate data may be key to locating her in time. That kind of focused, urgent use of technology can make the difference between rescue and tragedy.

Now imagine a similar situation here in Colorado. A parent taken from their home overnight. A child abducted in a vehicle witnesses remember but cannot identify. Under SB 26-070, law enforcement would be unable to quickly search for that vehicle or connect time-sensitive information when every minute counts.

That is not accountability. That is removing tools families rely on in their darkest moments.

Colorado should reject the false choice between protecting civil liberties and protecting victims. We can — and must — do both.

A balanced approach is achievable: prohibit ICE access to local license plate reader systems; limit use to serious crimes and missing persons; require transparency, audits and enforceable penalties for misuse; and set strong standards for vendors and data security.

What we should not do is pass a bill that effectively bans a technology that, when properly regulated, helps families find answers and saves lives.

If someone in Colorado loses a loved one or watches a family member disappear into the night, they should never have to hear, “We don’t have the tools to help you.”

SB 26-070, as written, risks leaving families with only questions — and the most painful one of all: how did we let this happen?

Colorado lawmakers can do better. Our communities deserve both safety and safeguards, not a false choice between them.

Maya Wheeler is executive director of the Wezesha Dada Center a nonprofit helping people build safer and more stable lives through economic opportunity and is a past chair of the African-American Initiative of the Colorado Democratic Party and Past President of Colorado Black Women for Political Action.