Two Denver police officers receive awards for exceptional service

Two Denver Police Department officers received awards Wednesday for going above and beyond while responding to calls for service.

William Danos and Zachary Marcelis each received a plaque and pin in a short ceremony at the Denver Police Department’s District 1 Station on Wednesday morning, surrounded by dozens of other law enforcement personnel as well as friends and family.

“I just want to thank everybody for being here today and giving me this award,” Marcelis said. “It means a lot.”

The awards were bequeathed by the Citizens Appreciate Police (CAP) organization, a nonprofit that recognizes Denver officers for acting beyond their job description in their public service.

Danos received the award for his actions while responding to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Speer Boulevard. Upon arriving, he found a woman who was upset because her final paycheck was delayed.

The woman told Danos that the pay delay was making it difficult for her to care for her baby. In response, Danos bought baby formula for her family using his own money.

Marcelis received his award for an equally positive interaction. After responding to a theft of a wheelchair from a man who was homeless and missing a limb, Marcelis called Denver’s Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) to get him extra resources and found the wheelchair in the possession of two people in the area.

Marcelis then returned the chair to the victim and helped him get resources to get off the street.

The CAP pin awarded to each officer is the only civilian emblem DPD personnel may wear on their standard uniforms. To date, more than 500 members of the department have been recognized with one.