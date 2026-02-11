Freight rail is Pueblo County’s competitive advantage | PODIUM

By Miles Lucero

Pueblo County is helping drive Colorado’s next era of economic expansion. From clean energy to steel production to advanced manufacturing, our region is earning recognition for the kind of long-term industrial investment that creates durable, future-ready communities.

Rail access is central to that momentum.

I spent many years in the freight rail industry, including at one of the world’s leading rail research institutions here in Pueblo. I have seen how infrastructure dictates a community’s economic potential. Rail is a catalyst for development, a magnet for high-paying jobs and a smart investment in our public future. We see the proof of this throughout Pueblo County.

Our community sits at the intersection of two Class I railroads and a strong short-line network. This connectivity has made Pueblo a hub for heavy industry. Rocky Mountain Steel Mills relies on a 100% rail-served facility. CS Wind depends on rail to move massive turbine components that cannot travel by truck. For these businesses, rail service is not a luxury, but a requirement. Without it, projects fail and jobs go to other states.

As we grow our economy, we must protect the system that makes it possible. Freight railroads invest roughly $25 billion of their own capital annually to maintain their infrastructure. This is an important distinction. Unlike our highway system, which depends on taxpayer dollars, freight railroads fund themselves while moving nearly 40% of U.S. freight by volume.

As Congress works on surface transportation policy, I urge Rep. Jeff Hurd and his colleagues to focus on what rail delivers for Colorado: cleaner air, preserved roadways and better opportunities for working families.

First, we must resist efforts to increase truck weight limits on federal highways. Though these changes are often called technical fixes, raising the weight cap from 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds would damage our rural roads and bridges. Local taxpayers would be left footing the bill while big trucking interests benefit.

The data is clear. If Congress raises these limits, more than 850 bridges across Colorado would need expensive upgrades. In Pueblo County, where our roads are already under pressure, we cannot afford that burden.

Instead, we should streamline federal permitting for rail projects and expand programs that improve rail crossings. The Grade Crossing Elimination Program is already working, providing nearly $2 million in grants to Colorado last year. These investments save lives and ensure growing communities like ours stay connected.

There’s momentum building in Pueblo. Just look at the PuebloPlex site — a former military depot that’s now a key part of our regional growth strategy. With direct rail access, this site has the potential to support logistics hubs, manufacturing campuses and clean-energy projects. But that only happens if we keep investing in the infrastructure that makes these projects viable.

At a moment when government budgets are under strain, freight rail remains one of the few infrastructure systems that finances and sustains itself. It supports thousands of jobs across Colorado, cuts emissions and enhances highway safety by shifting freight off congested roads. For Pueblo County, that translates directly into economic strength and long-term competitiveness.

Let’s make sure Washington’s decisions match the economic reality on the ground and continue backing the rail investments that keep regions like ours growing.

Miles Lucero is a Pueblo County commissioner.