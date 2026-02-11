NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

CU Boulder, state launch economic research in coal-transition areas

By 02/11/2026 | updated 20 hours ago
Craig Station powerplant with the city of Craig upper right. (The Denver Gazette, Scott Weiser)

Communities in northwest Colorado built on coal mining and power plants are losing hundreds of high-paying jobs and a major share of their tax revenue as operations wind down. In a yearlong effort, the University of Colorado Boulder is teaming up with the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade to help these areas find new economic paths forward.

Graduate students, faculty and researchers from the Leeds School of Business Business Research Division and the Master’s of the Environment program are leading the work, according to a news release.

Through their final hands-on graduate projects, they will gather data, talk directly with residents and local leaders, and build practical recommendations shaped by what communities actually need and want. The initiative started in January and runs through October 2026.

“This partnership reflects CU Boulder’s responsibility as a public research university to offer our expertise in the service of Colorado communities,” said Andrew Mayock, vice chancellor for sustainability, in the release. “This capstone-based work allows our students to contribute directly to the diversification of local economies by listening to communities, meeting their needs, and incorporating community input into effective solutions to move forward strategically.”

Colorado officials have prioritized support for areas long dependent on coal mining and coal-fired power plants, which now face the loss of jobs and property tax revenue. The state needs current data and steady local input to help guide coordinated planning. OEDIT is supporting the effort by funding graduate-level research that directly addresses these challenges.

“Colorado’s rural communities are innovative and resilient, and when we align state resources with local priorities, we deliver better results,” said Eve Lieberman, executive director at OEDIT, in the release. “Research led by CU Boulder’s Business Research Division and Master’s of the Environment graduate program and supported by Just Transition funding will help us hear directly from communities and turn those insights into real, measurable outcomes for rural Coloradans and their families.”

The initiative will produce a detailed regional analysis, outline achievable next steps and clear action items, and create a framework that other coal-transition areas across the state could adapt and use.

“This project demonstrates how graduate student work can deliver real value beyond campus,” Mayock said.”Our students are gaining hands-on experience while helping communities plan for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

The effort is coordinated through CU Boulder’s Office of Outreach and Community Engagement and External Partnerships. Funding is shared between OEDIT, CU Boulder and the Chancellor’s Office.

Avatar photo
Scott Weiser

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado marijuana regulators consider major changes to how labs test for contaminants

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Denver Gazette. Sign up for Dispatches to get our stories in your inbox every week. Colorado marijuana manufacturers would no longer be allowed to choose which product samples they send for mandatory lab testing under a new regulatory proposal discussed at a […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado Supreme Court blocks 'child-to-parent violence' testimony in Boulder County case

The Colorado Supreme Court concluded on Friday that a Boulder County judge incorrectly green-lit a psychologist’s expert testimony when the defendant had not laid the necessary groundwork for the evidence. State law requires criminal defendants to provide notice and undergo a court-ordered examination if they want to introduce expert evidence of their mental condition at […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests