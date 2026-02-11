CU Boulder, state launch economic research in coal-transition areas

Communities in northwest Colorado built on coal mining and power plants are losing hundreds of high-paying jobs and a major share of their tax revenue as operations wind down. In a yearlong effort, the University of Colorado Boulder is teaming up with the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade to help these areas find new economic paths forward.

Graduate students, faculty and researchers from the Leeds School of Business Business Research Division and the Master’s of the Environment program are leading the work, according to a news release.

Through their final hands-on graduate projects, they will gather data, talk directly with residents and local leaders, and build practical recommendations shaped by what communities actually need and want. The initiative started in January and runs through October 2026.

“This partnership reflects CU Boulder’s responsibility as a public research university to offer our expertise in the service of Colorado communities,” said Andrew Mayock, vice chancellor for sustainability, in the release. “This capstone-based work allows our students to contribute directly to the diversification of local economies by listening to communities, meeting their needs, and incorporating community input into effective solutions to move forward strategically.”

Colorado officials have prioritized support for areas long dependent on coal mining and coal-fired power plants, which now face the loss of jobs and property tax revenue. The state needs current data and steady local input to help guide coordinated planning. OEDIT is supporting the effort by funding graduate-level research that directly addresses these challenges.

“Colorado’s rural communities are innovative and resilient, and when we align state resources with local priorities, we deliver better results,” said Eve Lieberman, executive director at OEDIT, in the release. “Research led by CU Boulder’s Business Research Division and Master’s of the Environment graduate program and supported by Just Transition funding will help us hear directly from communities and turn those insights into real, measurable outcomes for rural Coloradans and their families.”

The initiative will produce a detailed regional analysis, outline achievable next steps and clear action items, and create a framework that other coal-transition areas across the state could adapt and use.

“This project demonstrates how graduate student work can deliver real value beyond campus,” Mayock said.”Our students are gaining hands-on experience while helping communities plan for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

The effort is coordinated through CU Boulder’s Office of Outreach and Community Engagement and External Partnerships. Funding is shared between OEDIT, CU Boulder and the Chancellor’s Office.