Pueblo state representative defects from party, handgun carry permit bill receives first real scrutiny | A LOOK BACK

Forty-Five Years Ago This Week: After being labelled a turncoat by activist John Van Vranken in The Colorado Statesman, state Rep. Bob Kirscht, R-Pueblo, defended his defection from the Democratic Party on the grounds of “philosophical differences.”

The Democratic Party, Kirscht said, was “out of step with the mainstream of thinking in Colorado” and the choice he was faced with was between putting the interests of his constituents in Pueblo first or those of partisan politics.

“I believe I can represent the district better as a Republican,” Kirscht said. “If I had stayed in the Democratic Party, I would have been viewed as an antagonist, an obstructionist, a negative figure.”

Kirscht was referring to a contentious House leadership contest in which he had been ousted as minority leader in a secret meeting. Kirscht also believed that Gov. Dick Lamm had played a significant behind-the-scenes role in his defeat.

“I believe that representatives should have the independence to be individuals and represent their districts,” Kirscht said. “Legislators should vote their consciences. And because I felt that way, I got rolled.”

Not only was the back-room dealing poisonous to a healthy party caucus, Kirscht argued, but it was also why the Democratic Party had become unpopular.

“What shuts people off the most,” Kirscht said, “is when people act in the same manner as they criticize others for acting. It wasn’t me that was ousted from the leadership post. It was the moderate point of view I represent. And my point of view was rejected in a secret meeting held in violation of the state’s ‘Sunshine Law.’”

While opposition to his defection was steadily growing among labor unions in Pueblo, Kirsht said he welcomed a recall effort because it would give him the chance to air the issue.

“I’m not anti-union,” Kirscht said. “People have a right to have their collective views heard. But I don’t intend to be bullied by the union leadership. I intend to communicate directly with the working people of my district.”

Twenty-Five Years Ago: “Data clearly demonstrates that more guns equal more crime,” said Jean Grattet, a founding member of Colorado Gun Violence Accountability Project.

Colorado GAP and its coalition partners, including SAFE Colorado, Million Mom March, and representatives from local law enforcement and the Denver Mayor’s office, expressed their outrage with Senate Bill 01-83, which they said would result in a proliferation of loaded, hidden handguns in public spaces. According to Colorado GAP, it would strip local law enforcement of the ability to exercise judgment in determining who could carry a concealed handgun.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ken Chlouber, R-Leadville, would compel local law enforcement officials to issue permits to applicants for concealed carry weapons permits regardless of whether the individual could demonstrate any need for carrying a handgun in public spaces. SB01-83 also allowed permit holders to bring guns into churches, shopping malls, child care centers, libraries and parks. A reciprocity provision in the bill also exempted those with a concealed weapons permit in another state from the Colorado permitting process.

Grattet argued that prior to the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, the Colorado General Assembly considered bills supported by the gun lobby without much attention, but that time was over.

“The gun safety issue was pivotal in the 2000 election, and voters responded by ousting several legislators whose votes did not reflect the will of the people,” said Grattet. “Legislators are beginning to understand that they can no longer hide behind the cloak of the gun lobby and be free from scrutiny.

Rachael Wright is the author of several novels, including The Twins of Strathnaver, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing columnist to Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette, and the Denver Gazette.