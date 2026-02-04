DougCo launches new alert and reporting systems

Douglas County residents have a new way of getting up-to-date police alerts and reporting low-level crimes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office rolled out its new emergency alert system, DougCoAlert, in January. It replaced the previous CodeRED system used by the county until November.

The sheriff’s office cancelled the $65,000 annual contract with Crisis24, the company that created CodeRED, after the system was part of a “targeted attack by an organized cybercriminal group,” according to a November letter from CodeRED.

The mobile emergency alert service had thousands of registered phone numbers in Colorado, though the company said it was unsure if the leaked data was published online.

“It appears that the impacted dataset may contain contact information of OnSolve CodeRED users: name, address, email address, phone numbers, and/or associated passwords used to create user profiles for alerts,” Crisis24 said.

The sheriff’s office told former CodeRED users to monitor their credit and protect personal information.

DougCoAlert will now replace the system, sending calls, emails or texts to registered users regarding natural disasters, evacuations, shelter-in-place orders, missing persons and other alerts.

Residents can sign up for free on DougCoAlert.com.

The new annual contract is $99,080, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, but provides for a more stable system. The department is also planning to get a refund for the prorated contract with CodeRED, which initially expired later this summer.

Elbert County is also using the same alert system after switching from CodeRed, aptly titled ElbertCountyAlert. A spokesperson with the county said more than 1,000 residents have already signed up since it launched in late January.

On the crime reporting side, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also launched its upgraded online incident reporting system at services.tryrubicon.com/douglas-county-sheriffs-office/online-reports.

The 24/7 system allows for residents to report non-emergency incidents directly from a phone or computer, including photographic evidence.

“By offering a convenient online option, we can streamline the reporting process while allowing our deputies to focus their efforts on calls for service that require immediate, in-person response,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.