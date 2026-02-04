DA’s office justifies Colorado Springs police officers in August shooting

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled two Colorado Springs police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against Cole Vannucci, 42, on Aug. 22, according to a news release by the office.

Vannucci had an active arrest warrant from a domestic violence case and was raising an airsoft rifle when he was shot eight times by officers, who had initially used non-lethal force.

On that day, officers attempting to arrest Vannucci had located his Trailblazer in the 1100 block of Branding Iron Circle. Two unmarked CSPD trucks trapped the Trailblazer by positioning in front of and behind the vehicle.

Officers used emergency lights and a public address system to announce their presence upon arriving. They also deployed a flashbang device to disorient Vannucci, which was preapproved by their supervisors because of his criminal history and offense in the arrest warrant.

Vannucci had been told he was under arrest and he responded by rolling down his window and asking officers to “let me go.” An officer then deployed a 40-millimeter foam baton to shatter the back windshield of the Trailblazer.

Vannucci then allegedly pulled out a rifle and told officers, “You better let me go, or it’s gonna (sic) get bad.”

Officer Rachel Cruz-Rodgers then deployed two rounds of oleoresin capsicum aerosol gas into the Trailblazer. Vannucci responded by allegedly opening the driver’s side door and stepping out with a short-style HK or MP5-style rifle.

A picture of the airsoft rifle possessed by Cole Vannucci on Aug. 22, 2025. (Courtesy of the 4th Judicial District)

Two officers, Logan Scheppele and Christopher Laabs, responded by firing nine rounds from an MP-7 and six rounds from a 9mm handgun, respectively.

“It looks similar to like an MP5 style rifle. And he automatically had it held in both hands, and was turning with gun pointing towards me,” Scheppele told investigators. “So, I fired two rounds. Um, I did not give commands. I just didn’t think there was time.”

Vannucci was struck eight times and pronounced dead at the scene. An airsoft rifle was recovered from the scene.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office found Scheppele and Laabs had a reasonable belief Vannucci “posed an imminent danger.” The ruling also found officers made “every effort” to ensure a peaceful resolution.

The justification of Scheppele and Laabs’ deadly use of force means they will not face any charges related to this incident.