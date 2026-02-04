Arapahoe County adopts new approach to opioid abatement funding, invests $4M in service building

Arapahoe County officials are investing more than $4 million in opioid harm reduction programs, with the latest phase of funding taking a new approach, according to a news release.

Normally, county officials seek out fully built programs to fund through a request for proposals. But this time, they’re looking for partners to help design and implement services with the funding instead.

County officials sent out a request for qualifications to find partners with experience to participate in the collaboration with local leaders.

“We know withdrawal services are a critical gap in our regional continuum of care — but we also know there’s no one-size-fits-all model,” Board Chair Leslie Summey said in the release. “Instead of prescribing a solution, we’re seeking qualified partners who can help us design the right one, grounded in expertise, collaboration, and real-world experience.”

The Colorado Opioid Framework was created in 2021 to distribute money from lawsuits the Colorado Department of Law wins against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors across the state for addiction treatment, recovery and prevention programs.

The framework created the General Abatement Fund Council and 19 Regional Opioid Abatement Councils to oversee the distribution of the funds.

Arapahoe County’s Region 9 Opioid Abatement Council has allocated more than $6 million to local partners, according to the county’s website.

Council officials in the county have identified three priorities for the region in seeking RFQ’s, including adding a regional withdrawal management facility prioritizing accessibility for law enforcement drop-off, family services and youth recovery, and co-response programs.

Previous funding has targeted programs in areas that include medication-assisted treatment, sober living, peer navigation, harm reduction, youth leadership and workforce development.

Through the RFQ approach, officials hope to build services for opioid harm reduction that are tailored to regional gaps and realities, the news release said.

“We’re not asking organizations to come in with all the answers,” Summey said. “We’re asking them to bring experience, insight, and a willingness to build something together.”