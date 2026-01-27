Colorado lawmakers reintroduce union bill, revive other stalled legislation

It can take years for a policy to successfully pass through the Colorado legislature, which is why it’s not uncommon to see the same bill (or a version of it) brought back from the dead several sessions in a row in the hopes it will eventually pass.

Here are a few measures lawmakers are hoping to get to the finish line this year.

Colorado Cottage Foods Act

Last year’s bill — HB 1190: Expanding the Colorado Cottage Foods Act

This year’s bill — HB 1033: Expanding the Colorado Cottage Foods Act

What’s the same: The bill expands the Colorado Cottage Foods Act. Currently, the cottage foods act allows certain foods that don’t require refrigeration to be sold directly to consumers without a license or inspection. House Bill 1033 would also allow refrigerated foods to be included in the proposed measure. Last year’s version of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Gonzalez, R-Greeley, was postponed indefinitely by the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee.

What’s different: This year’s version of the bill is more expansive, to include both refrigerated foods and meat products. The bill would also require sellers of non-refrigerated foods to complete a food safety course.

Additionally, House Bill 1033 allows a local health agency that inspects or investigates homemade food under CCFA to impose a fine on sellers who violate the act’s terms and removes the $10,000 cap on net revenue that a seller can earn under the measure.

Along with Gonzalez, this year’s bill is also sponsored by House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge.

Worker Protection Collective Bargaining

Last year’s bill — SB 005: Worker Protection Collective Bargaining

This year’s bill — HB 1005: Worker Protection Collective Bargaining

What’s the same: Both bills seek to eliminate the Labor Peace Act’s requirement to hold a second election to establish a “union security” agreement at an already unionized workplace. Under that law, once agreed to by the company and the labor group, non-union workers would be required to pay union fees.

Senate Bill 005 was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver.

What’s different: This year’s version of the bill was introduced in the House and emphasizes “good faith” collective bargaining.

This year, Sen. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, is sponsoring the bill instead of Rodriguez.

Social media protections

Last year’s bill — Senate Bill 086: Protections for Users of Social Media

This year’s bill — Senate Bill 011: Search Warrants Provided to Certain Platforms

What’s the same: Sponsored by Sens. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, and Lindsay Daugherty, D-Arvada, and Reps. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and Anthony Hartsook, R-Parker, included a provision in Senate Bill 086 that would have required social media companies to comply with law enforcement search warrants within 72 hours. During committee hearings last year, sponsors said social media companies like Snapchat have ignored search warrants in certain cases involving drug and firearm sales conducted through their platforms.

The omnibus bill included several other provisions related to social media use by minors, including a requirement that platforms publish information about the policies they have in place to protect minors from certain content.

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed the bill, saying it had good intentions but could threaten privacy, freedom, and innovation, hurt vulnerable people, and require social media to enforce state law rather than law enforcement.

For the first time in over three decades, the Senate voted to override the veto, but the House did not, and the veto was sustained.

What’s different: This year’s bill has a narrower scope, requiring social media companies to comply with search warrants within 72 hours, with the possibility of a judge granting an extension.

The bill also requires online platforms to ensure they provide a “streamlined process” to allow Colorado law enforcement to contact them at all times, including a staffed hotline to provide statuses on search warrant compliance.

Senate Bill 011 is sponsored by Frizell and Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins.

Exemption for Children’s Products

Last year’s bill — House Bill 1027: Exemption for Children’s Products (from 2024)

This year’s bill — House Bill 1048: Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

What’s the same: House Bill 1027, introduced during the 2024 session, would have created a tax exemption for baby and toddler products, as well as a two-week tax holiday for school supplies and childrens’ clothing, one in January and one in July. The sponsors of HB 1027, Rep.Ty Winter, R-Trinidad, and Sen. Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, are also sponsoring HB 1048.

What’s different: This year’s bill would establish a weekend-long tax holiday for back-to-school supplies in July of 2027, 2028, and 2029. The bill also limits the cost of each exempt item to $100 for clothing, $50 for each school supply item, and $30 for a learning aid, which the bill defines as a book or toy intended to teach children skills.

Jury Duty Opt Out

Last year’s bill — House Bill 1065: Jury Duty Opt-Out for Certain People

This year’s bill — House Bill 1022: Jury Duty Opt-Out for People 72 Years or Older

What’s the same: Both bills would allow individuals 72 years or older to temporarily or permanently opt out of serving jury duty.

What’s different: Last year’s version of the bill included a $10,066 appropriation to the judicial department for state courts to use to implement the act. This year’s iteration has no appropriation, most likely due to the state’s budget shortfall. This year’s bill has one sponsor so far, Rep. Carlos Barron, R-Fort Lupton. Barron sponsored HB 1065 alongside Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, and Sen. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock.