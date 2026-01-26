NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

CPW asks public for help after bald eagle found shot with ball bearing

By 01/26/2026 | updated 19 hours ago
Photos of eagle: Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Background image: lovelyday12 (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has asked the public for help in learning more about the shooting of a bald eagle that took place in the Northglenn area.

According to a press release on the matter, CPW officers along with local park rangers and animal control personnel responded to the report of an eagle on the icy shoreline of Croke Reservoir on January 12. The bird was successfully captured and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility where an x-ray revealed that it had been shot in the wing with a ball bearing.

The ball bearing was removed from its wing via surgery and the eagle is now recovering at the rehabilitation facility. That said, authorities are still hunting for a culprit in the case.

With the bald eagle species considered to be protected at both the federal and state level, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that shooting or otherwise injuring a bald eagle is illegal via both the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone with information in the case has been asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.

Croke Reservoir is located in Northglenn along Huron Street, just north of W. 104th Avenue and just west of I-25.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Avatar photo
Spencer McKee

Reporter

Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests