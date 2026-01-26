CPW asks public for help after bald eagle found shot with ball bearing

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has asked the public for help in learning more about the shooting of a bald eagle that took place in the Northglenn area.

According to a press release on the matter, CPW officers along with local park rangers and animal control personnel responded to the report of an eagle on the icy shoreline of Croke Reservoir on January 12. The bird was successfully captured and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility where an x-ray revealed that it had been shot in the wing with a ball bearing.

The ball bearing was removed from its wing via surgery and the eagle is now recovering at the rehabilitation facility. That said, authorities are still hunting for a culprit in the case.

With the bald eagle species considered to be protected at both the federal and state level, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that shooting or otherwise injuring a bald eagle is illegal via both the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone with information in the case has been asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.

Croke Reservoir is located in Northglenn along Huron Street, just north of W. 104th Avenue and just west of I-25.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

