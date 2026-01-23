Vape shops challenge Denver’s flavored tobacco ban in court

The smoke has yet to settle in the battle over the city’s flavored tobacco ban as local vape store owners sued the City and County of Denver, alleging the “violations of due process, equal protection and free speech.”

Represented by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, the group filed a complaint in the Denver District Court on Thursday, seeking to address “constitutional violations.”

“If City Council really cared about public health, they would have banned cigarettes a long time ago,” vape shop owner Philip Guerin said. “Cigarettes are killing 480,000 a year. Why isn’t the city council banning them? Instead of banning cigarettes, the city shut down small mom-and-pop shops.”

Enforcement of Denver’s flavored tobacco ban, which prohibits the sale of any flavored tobacco or nicotine product, including menthol, within the City and County of Denver, began Jan. 1, 2026

City officials said that while education efforts will continue, retailers can expect both public-facing and undercover investigations to ensure compliance.

Phil Guerin, Owner of Myxed Up Creations, packs up his office and original location on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Guerin has seen a 60% decrease in sales this year and has been forced to downsize and consolidate his locations, closing a location he has been in for more than 30 years. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Local vape store owner Phil Guerin, who also serves as president of the Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance Board of Directors, said he supports undercover visits to prevent underage purchases but finds the city’s stepped-up enforcement efforts ironic.

“Essentially, they’re doing what we’ve been begging them to do in the first place,” Guerin told The Denver Gazette.

Guerin, who owns Myxed Up Creations on East Colfax, told the Denver Gazette that since the city’s ban took effect, his overall business revenue is down by 60%

“They could have been doing this before and not banned flavors,” he said.

The blowback over the city’s ban on flavored tobacco stems from arguments that the product’s sweet and candy-like flavors target youth, in particular, and serve as a gateway to further substance abuse.

City documents claim that the economic impact of flavored tobacco products in Colorado amounts to $2.2 billion in annual healthcare costs, $4.4 billion in smoking-caused productivity losses, and $415 million in estimated Medicaid costs, for a total tax burden of $772 per household.

In late December 2024, the Denver City Council voted 11 to 1 to outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city and county.

The measure was challenged by a referendum and placed on the November 2025 ballot, when approximately 70% of voters approved keeping the ban in place.

Stormy Sanchez stands with others who spoke out against the proposed ban on flavored tobacco during a press conference outside the Denver City and County building on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, waded into the fight to ensure the ban stayed on the books, contributing more than $5 millionion to Denver Kids vs Big Tobacco, according to Denver Searchlight, the city’s online database for campaign and finance disclosure.

Bloomberg, known for his anti-tobacco stance, has sought to advance policies that discourage tobacco use through his organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.