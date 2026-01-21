Gov. Polis, Democratic lawmakers introduce trio of housing affordability bills

Democratic lawmakers were joined by housing advocates and Gov. Jared Polis at the Capitol on Wednesday to announce a trio of bills they say will increase affordable housing in Colorado.

“This session, Colorado Democrats are focused on lowering costs, and these three bills will spur more housing now that Coloradans can afford,” said Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. “These bills will help drive down housing prices, especially in communities like mine in the high country, and bolster Colorado’s transit infrastructure. I’m especially excited that we will be creating housing and transit investment zones that will help local communities finance more housing for every budget.”

According to a December 2025 report by the Bell Policy Center, housing costs have significantly outpaced median income growth rates over the past decade, with over a quarter of all Coloradans spending more than 50% of their income on rent or mortgage payments.

The first bill introduced in the House this session, House Bill 1001, would allow residential housing to be built on land owned by certain nonprofit organizations, school districts, higher education institutions, and transit districts. Sponsors Reps. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, are calling it the Housing Opportunities Made Easier, or HOME Act.

“Too many Coloradans are priced out of their homes and communities because of outdated housing restrictions,” said Gonzales. “The HOME Act allows schools, organizations, and local governments to use land that they already own to build the housing our communities need. These groups know what works and should have the freedom to put their land to good use.”

A second bill, House Bill 1065, would create a new financing tool to improve transportation infrastructure and establish a tax credit of up to $50 million for affordable housing located near transit hubs.

“Colorado is making great progress on our housing, transit and environmental goals, and this bill combines all of these priorities into one effort to save Coloradans money,” said Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, a sponsor of the bill. “Coloradans want transit options where they actually live. This bill would unlock new tools for communities to harmonize affordable housing and mass transit ridership goals to keep hardworking Coloradans from being priced out of the place they call home.”

House Bill 1065 is also sponsored by Speaker McCluskie and Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Tony Exum Sr., D-Colorado Springs.

A third bill, sponsored by Reps. Rebekah Stewart, D-Lakewood, and Katie Stewart, D-Durango, and Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver, would expand upon a 2023 law that allows nonprofit organizations that build and sell affordable housing to receive property tax exemptions. The new law, House Bill 1066, would also exempt nonprofits that build and maintain affordable rental properties.

“From my district in the heart of Denver to the furthest corners of our state, Colorado faces a massive crisis in our lack of affordable housing,” said Ball. “In this environment, every dollar allocated for affordable housing should go to building affordable housing, not paying taxes on vacant land. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation that will reduce cost burdens on everyday Coloradans and the organizations that build necessary affordable housing.”

House Bills 1065 and 1066 are not yet available for viewing on the General Assembly’s website.