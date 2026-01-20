Developers hold meeting on long-debated Monument project

Developers of a swath of land between Old Denver Road and Interstate 25 in Monument have whittled down plans to what they believe is an acceptable compromise with area residents.

The plan, called Conexus Phase 2 and 3, was presented to community members at a meeting on Tuesday night. The crowd was less than 20, a more tepid reception than previously presented plans for the land to be used primarily for industrial purposes. Those plans were withdrawn several years ago after significant public opposition.

The new plan incorporates a mix of uses, some surprising. The section under discussion Tuesday night is a 19-acre parcel where developers want to build a combination of apartments and townhomes -– a total of 354 units. To one side remains a smaller 16-acre area industrial area.

Beyond that, replica dinosaurs tower at the new location of Lost Island Adventure Park, an attraction set to open in spring 2027.

The apartments and townhomes will cater to a demand for “workforce” housing, said Mark Foster, the vice president of development at Hillpointe, a national housing development company spearheading the project.

With a pool, fitness center, and “luxury” touches on things like countertops, he said the units would be in the price range to attract middle-class renters. The construction plans will be going to the town for approval in February, with a hoped-for construction start date in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Meeting attendees who spoke were not enthusiastic about the project, with some expressing concern about emergency egress, traffic and pedestrian safety for the adjacent Santa Fe Regional Trail. Some also said they appreciate developers’ willingness to compromise, considering the land’s existing zoning.

Developers have already redesigned road access to the area, reconfiguring Old Denver Road around a new community of single-family homes, Meritage, which was approved in December.

Melvin Powell, an Air Force veteran whose house has bordered the development zone for 20 years, said the open space behind his house was an initial selling point for him when it was still in agricultural use.

“As a whole, I’m disappointed with the whole thing,” he said.

He said he was waiting to see how the new residential developments might affect the value of his home and the makeup of the area.