Denver approves new police uniforms, construction of Cuernavaca Park building

Denver City Councilmembers made quick work of Tuesday’s agenda, approving resolutions for the purchase of new police uniforms and the construction of a new Denver Parks and Recreation facility at Cuernavaca Park.

The $1.5 million contract with Skaggs Companies is based on providing two complete uniforms to Denver Police Academy graduates and on uniform replacements for current officers. The estimate used is based on full graduating academy classes and minimal uniform replacements.

Uniform items included in the contract are long-sleeved shirts and trousers for Class A Uniforms (dress uniforms), short and long-sleeved shirts and trousers for Class B Uniforms (daily uniforms), as well as duty coats and cold-weather jackets.

A new $1 million agreement between the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) and Urban Peak for supportive housing and associated services for homeless youth was also approved.

Councilmembers were to consider a resolution to amend a contract with Squire Patton Boggs for the outside legal counsel to advise the city on environmental work.

The amendatory agreement would extend the contract term by one year, ending Dec. 31, 2026, and increase the law firm’s hourly rates for attorneys from $490 to $550 and for paralegals from $250 to $300.

District 8 Councilmember Shontel Lewis called for a postponement of the resolution until the next regular council meeting on Jan. 26, stating that she is awaiting additional clarification from the city attorney’s office.

The council approved a $1.5 million contract with Mark Young Construction, LLC, for the construction of a new Denver Parks and Recreation facility at Cuernavaca Park in Council District 1.

According to the city resolution request, the project will build a new facility for Denver Parks and Recreation to house office staff, materials, and equipment at the park.

The facility will replace the current Park Avenue facility. The contract includes funding for the design and manufacture of panels for the pre-engineered metal building.

Stacie Gilmore, the council representative for District 11, was the only dissenting vote.

Gilmore has objected to the project and argues that money from the 2021 RISE bond fund was being diverted from her district, District 11, to downtown. She has also expressed frustration with what she said is the city’s selection process and lack of communication.