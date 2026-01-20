NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

4 arrested after $900K in damages to former Pueblo County middle school

By 01/20/2026 | updated 19 hours ago
Photos of Tylor Lovell (upper left), Exequiel Baca (upper right), Richard Luther (lower left) and Anthony Nagy (lower right). (Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies arrested four men after interrupting a burglary in progress at the former Excelsior Middle School on Thursday, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Luther, 60, Tylor Lovell, 31, Ezequiel Baca, 35, and Anthony Nagy, 59, allegedly caused around $900,000 worth of “extensive damage” to computers, ceilings, plumbing, piping and wiring in the building.

Deputies responded to the former school at 1516 Asbury Lane in Boone around 4 a.m. Thursday, after a maintenance supervisor saw people walk into the building on a security camera, according to the release. Deputies saw Luther allegedly hide and then told them he was alone in the building after he was approached.

He was taken into custody as Lovell and Baca began to exit the former school, but then turned around, the Sheriff’s Office said. The two were taken into custody without incident after deputies ordered them to exit the building.

Nagy was on the roof of the building and taken into custody there, the Sheriff’s Office said.

All four were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and criminal contempt.

Avatar photo
Cleo Westin

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Federal judge recommends dismissing trans athletics lawsuit by area school districts

A judge has recommended dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by multiple school districts against the Colorado Attorney General’s and Civil Rights Offices over their policies dictating students’ participation in athletics and activities based on their biological sex rather than gender identity. Last spring, District 49, later joined by Colorado Springs D-11, Academy D-20, Education ReEnvisioned […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Fort Carson soldier's wife could be deported

As the country’s largest immigration enforcement crackdown continues in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, a Fort Carson sergeant is fighting a personal immigration crisis — one that may implode his family. Sgt. Tyler Garza’s wife, Jennifer Maradiaga Baca, is not a legal U.S. citizen and an immigration judge’s 15-year-old deportation order from 2011 hangs over her head. […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests