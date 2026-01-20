4 arrested after $900K in damages to former Pueblo County middle school

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies arrested four men after interrupting a burglary in progress at the former Excelsior Middle School on Thursday, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Luther, 60, Tylor Lovell, 31, Ezequiel Baca, 35, and Anthony Nagy, 59, allegedly caused around $900,000 worth of “extensive damage” to computers, ceilings, plumbing, piping and wiring in the building.

Deputies responded to the former school at 1516 Asbury Lane in Boone around 4 a.m. Thursday, after a maintenance supervisor saw people walk into the building on a security camera, according to the release. Deputies saw Luther allegedly hide and then told them he was alone in the building after he was approached.

He was taken into custody as Lovell and Baca began to exit the former school, but then turned around, the Sheriff’s Office said. The two were taken into custody without incident after deputies ordered them to exit the building.

Nagy was on the roof of the building and taken into custody there, the Sheriff’s Office said.

All four were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and criminal contempt.