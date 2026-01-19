Flock cameras assist in road rage shooting arrest in Douglas County

Douglas County deputies on Monday said Flock Safety cameras were critical in an investigation that led to the arrest of a road rage shooting suspect.

Mitchell Aaron Weber, 43

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Mitchell Aaron Weber was arrested Saturday morning after they said he fired a weapon at another vehicle near Quebec Street and Wildcat Ridge on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but deputies said Weber shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times. The victim, however, was not injured.

A victim’s car was damaged in a road rage shooting in Douglas County on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

A Flock camera helped deputies identify the suspect vehicle, ultimately leading to Weber’s arrest, authorities said. Deputies also credited community members with providing information that helped lead investigators to Weber.

“I am extremely proud of the relentless dedication shown by our deputies and investigators,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a release announcing the arrest. “Their tireless work, professionalism, and commitment to public safety — combined with effective use of technology and strong community support — allowed us to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody. This is outstanding police work.”

Weber is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm, authorities said.

Douglas County deputies arrest a road rage shooting suspect on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

It’s the second time in less than a week that Douglas County deputies credited Flock cameras with assisting in an arrest of a 43-year-old suspect accused of firing a weapon in the county.

The vehicle of an armed carjacking suspect was identified by a Flock camera on Jan. 12 leading to a chase through Highlands Ranch and a shootout with deputies in Littleton. The suspect in that case, Daniel Reynaldo Tolentino, was wounded and taken into custody.

Tolentino faces attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated robbery and felony menacing in the separate case.