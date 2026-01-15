Gov. Jared Polis’ final address draws mixed reaction

Gov. Jared Polis used his final State of the State address to reflect on seven years of policy changes, blending humor and nostalgia, and drawing sharply different reactions from people.

Lawmakers both past and present — as well as representatives from state agencies, nonprofit organizations and other guests — listened to Polis speak for nearly 1.5 hours about what the state has accomplished since he took office in 2019. He touted his work on universal preschool and childhood poverty, and noted “curveballs,” notably the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the largest wildfires in state history.

While Democrats stood and applauded the governor multiple times throughout his speech, Republican lawmakers mostly stayed in their seats.

Noah Duncan, an intern with the Republican cacus, said he disagrees with many of the points Polis made in his speech.

“I believe that there’s a lot of infringing on rights that’s going to be happening during this session,” he said.

Duncan said he believes more people should communicate with their representatives and senators when they disagree with a law and want it repealed.

KC Becker, who served as Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2021, noted Polis’ signature use of humor and nerdy references in speeches.

“It’s very Jared Polis humor,” she said. “That always stands out to me.”

Becker said she also appreciated Polis’ calls to end division and be kinder to one another, which echoed much of what state leaders in the House and Senate told their colleagues on Wednesday when the 2026 legislative session official started.

Becker, who served in the legislature for eight years, said Polis’ recounting of his seven years as governor also served as a look back on her own time in office.

“He really has gotten a lot done,” she said, noting his work to push for full-day kindergarten. “There’s just a lot that’s happened. For me, it was a nostalgic look back, and I appreciated it.”