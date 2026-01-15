Colorado’s second Global Entry center to open at Colorado Springs Airport

The Colorado Springs Airport has become home to Colorado’s second Global Entry Enrollment Center, opening the door for the city’s residents to more easily enroll in a trusted traveler program.

The new center opened on Tuesday, according to a news release from the airport. Global Entry is one of several trusted traveler programs run by the Department of Homeland Security. Global Entry is designed for those who frequently travel abroad, whereas others are set up to meet other needs.

“We are excited to have a Global Entry Enrollment Center here at Colorado Springs Airport — another way we make travel easier for our community and visitors,” said Alex Kovacs, director of aviation. “With our new international service to Cancun on Southwest Airlines and more destinations on the horizon, Global Entry offers travelers a faster, more streamlined experience with Customs and Border Protection.”

Trusted traveler programs are designed to give various types of customers an expedited experience. One, the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck, is designed to get people through airport security checkpoints faster, whereas the Global Entry program gets international travelers through customs checkpoints more quickly, according to the agency.

The Department of Homeland Security’s online tool is designed to find the best fit for each applicant. Global Entry alone serves more than 10 million people, according to the airport’s release. PreCheck serves more than 20 million people, according to TSA.

Global Entry is designed for what the DHS and Customs and Border Protection call “low-risk” international travelers. Applications to the program may not be approved if applicants have a criminal record, provide false or incomplete information on their application or have been denied purchase of a firearm, among several other reasons listed by Customs online.

For those interested in applying, Customs requires a trusted traveler program account, which can be created online. After that, customers fill out their application and pay a non-refundable $120 application fee for each application. Kids whose parents are already applying for, or are members of Global Entry are exempt from the fee.

A conditionally approved customer must schedule an appointment at an enrollment center. Roughly 80% of applications are approved within two weeks, the agency said. Most applicants without a criminal history will get approved within 4-6 months.

Before the location at the airport opened on Tuesday, interviewees would have had to travel to Denver International Airport, the only other enrollment center in the state. The Colorado Springs Airport enrollment center will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., except for federal holidays, according to the agency.