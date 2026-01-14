RIP Frank Traylor — a model for political life | FEEDBACK

It is with great sadness I read of the death of Frank Traylor. From the moment we met at the beginning of the 1975 legislative session, I knew he was special. As a doctor, he knew medical issues better than any of us but what made him so effective was his calm personality and his ability to work with both parties.

We both left the legislature to join Gov. Dick Lamm’s cabinet after the 1977-1978 legislative session and together with our wives, Julie and Claire continued a strong friendship. Frank and I even climbed a few mountains together including a snowshoe ascent of Mt. Parnassus (13,580 feet) one stormy January.

Our friendship continued after the deaths of our wives, Julie and Claire and very special second marriages for both of us.

Here is a comment from David Miller who served as Gov. Lamm’s Chief of Staff during Frank’s years as a Cabinet member.

“Frank was a gentle soul and incredibly smart. As a Republican in Democratic Gov. Dick Lamm’s Cabinet, Frank didn’t hesitate to express his views. He did so thoroughly and rationally. He always tried to do what was best for Colorado, regardless of the politics. He was dedicated to serving the underserved and to making our state a better place.”

Frank was a model for political life — an expert in his field, a willingness to listen to the views of others, a calm but firm demeanor and an unwavering commitment to his state. He will be missed.

Morgan Smith

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Morgan Smith served with Traylor during the 1975-1976 and 1977-1978 sessions of the Colorado House of Representatives and subsequently in the Lamm Cabinet. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.

