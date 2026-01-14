Colorado House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell opens session, citing affordability and parental rights

Republican House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell addressed his colleagues for the first time in his new role on opening day at the legislature, in a speech that referenced the state’s affordability crisis, rising political violence, and his caucus’s commitment to public safety and parental rights.

Caldwell, who was selected to replace former Minority Leader Rose Pugliese following her resignation in the fall, began his speech by saying he was going to do something “a bit unorthodox” — he commended Democratic leadership for their efforts to work across the aisle and find common solutions on some of the state’s biggest challenges.

“I’ve maintained since I was first elected that no matter what our political differences, if you bring me a bill that doesn’t violate the Constitution or our foundational principles, and is good for the people of House District 20 and the people of Colorado, I will gladly put my name on it with you,” he said. “That’s what the people of Colorado want to see from us, and that’s what we owe them.”

Caldwell highlighted the state’s ongoing affordability crisis, noting that the state’s budget has increased by nearly 50% since Gov. Jared Polis took office.

“I ask all of you: have our roads, our schools, our safety, or our health care gotten 50% better?” he said. “While we’re facing another billion-dollar

budget shortfall, we’ll still pass a record-setting budget. This is in large part because the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is often side-stepped by new enterprises and the fees that come with them.”

Caldwell said Democrats argue many of the state’s financial challenges have been worsened by the Congressional budget passed over the summer, known as H.R. 1. “But the reality is these challenges did not begin this year, or with a single federal bill,” he said. “The issues Coloradans are facing have been building for years as a result of state-level decisions,” such as “overburdensome” regulations and “unprecedented government growth” through legislation.

Caldwell also expressed support for parental rights, stating that parents have the right to make the best decisions for their children, not elected officials.

“When one of our children are hurt, and they’re lying in a hospital bed, it’s not the government that sits in their bed, holds their hands, and tells their child that if they could, they’d take the pain away and put it upon themselves,” he said. “That’s what parents do, not the government. So when we see legislation from this building telling us that the government knows

better than us, the parents, we get mad, and we fight for the God-given rights as parents to make those decisions without Government intrusion.”

Public safety and Second Amendment rights will also be a priority for his caucus this session, Caldwell said.

“Restrictive gun laws do nothing to stop the criminals committing the crimes,” he said. “Instead, they make it more difficult for the law-abiding to exercise their God-given right to defend themselves and their families.”

Like Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, in her speech before him, Caldwell touched on the rise in political violence in the United States.

He mentioned the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk over the fall in Utah. Kirk was killed “simply for his willingness to debate those biblical values on a college campus,” Caldwell said. “It was troubling watching so many in the public — many in positions of trust — mock the murder of a young man that left a wife husbandless and two children fatherless.”

Caldwell urged his colleagues to let the 2026 session, which coincides with Colorado’s 150th year of statehood, to come together, as their constituents have asked.

“In 2026, we have a unique opportunity to improve the lives of our constituents and ensure a prosperous future in Colorado for another 150 years, he concluded.”