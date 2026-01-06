Denver council chambers to get $1.5 million remodel

Denver’s historic City Council Chambers is getting a makeover that will bring the space, including the dais where councilmembers sit, into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The cost of the six–month renovation project is approximately $1.5 million, aimed at making the room more accessible to all, according to Robert Austin, spokesperson for Denver’s Office of City Council.

Funding for this project, according to the city’s website, has been in the works for years and will come from Capital Improvement Dollars earmarked for ADA compliance, Austin said.

An artist’s rendering of the planned changes to the Denver City Council Chambers. (Courtesy of City and County of Denver)

Among the most noticeable planned changes will be those to the dais, including the removal of a center step that elevates the council president’s desk, making the entire platform more accessible to wheelchairs and those with mobility challenges.

The historic desks currently on the platform will be replaced with new desks that are better equipped to handle city networking, computers, and microphones.

An artist’s rendering of the planned changes to the Denver City Council Chambers. Improvements include more expansive spaces to accommodate wheelchair users. (Courtesy of City and County of Denver)

To enable councilmembers to see each other better, the new dais will be curved.

Additionally, new wiring will improve sound within the room, and an adjustable lectern will make it easier for public speakers of varying heights and wheelchair users.

Gallery improvements will see new carpet, new benches, and wider aisles to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

Danny Chavez tears up carpet from the floor in the Denver City Council chambers as he and other general contractors work to bring the chambers into ADA compliance on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

(Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

An artist’s rendering of the planned changes to the Denver City Council Chambers. (Courtesy of City and County of Denver)

City officials expect the remodeling work to continue through June.

Meanwhile, the regular City Council meetings are being held in the Parr-Widener Community Room.

“Even though the very limited seating won’t allow many people to attend live, we’ve made it easy for people to watch on Comcast channel 8, the livestream at denver8.tv, and for those participating in General Public Comment or Public Hearings, both Zoom and by telephone are options for giving testimony,” Austin said.

Denver’s City Council Chamber is named for Cathy Reynolds, the council’s first woman and longest-serving member.

First elected in 1975, Reynolds served as an at-large councilmember for more than 28 years.