Limited seating as Denver Council mulls Skyline Park, Peña Boulevard

By 01/04/2026 | updated 1 day ago
Elaborate details adorn the columns on Denver's City and County Government building. (Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

The Denver City Council begins the new year in a new location as renovations to the Cathy Reynolds City Council Chamber begin.

The Council will now meet in the Parr-Widener Community Room through June 2026.

Seating is very limited, and the room will fill up quickly.

Residents may attend in person; however, most will be seated in the overflow room where the meeting will be televised. Watching the council’s proceedings on Comcast Channel 8 or on denver8.tv is encouraged.  

Council members have a full agenda on Jan. 5.

From the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee comes a five-year, $8.7 million contract between the City and County of Denver and Hg Consult, LLC for design services on Pena Blvd between E-470 and Jackson Gap Street. 

These design services include pavement rehabilitation needed to ensure reliable access to Denver International Airport. Also included in the contract would be drainage and water quality analysis, traffic design, signing and lighting design, among others.

Speaking of the airport, council members will consider a resolution to enter into a three-year revenue agreement with peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo, Inc. 

Somewhat like property-sharing giant Airbnb, Turo connects local car owners with travelers who can rent their personal vehicles at daily rates. 

New improvements to Denver’s Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., will be on the way should the council approve a $2.9 million, 515-day contract with Fransen Pittman General Contractors. According to city documents, the project includes construction of a food and beverage facility, restrooms, and a small support building; restoration of the historic Halprin Sculpture; improved hardscape and landscaping; an interactive water feature; and other public amenities.

Elsewhere on the agenda is a lengthy list of mayoral appointments and reappointments to various boards and committees:

  • Randy Murray, appointment to the Cherry Creek North Business District
  • Sarah Komppa, reappointment to the Downtown Design Advisory Board
  • Ernest House, Jr., reappointment to the National Western Authority Board
  • Kelly Leid,  reappointment to the  National Western Authority Board
  • Keith Siebenaler, appointment to the Tourism Improvement District
  • Carla Mestas, reappointment to the RiNo Business Improvement District
  • Melanie Burrow, appointment to the 14th Street General Improvement District
  • Gregory Moore, reappointment to the Civil Service Commission
  • Dan Murray, reappointment to the Colfax Mayfair Business Improvement District
  • Lauren Erb, appointment  to the Colfax Mayfair Business Improvement District
  • Amanda Blaurock, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Anotny Esteban Mendoza Rangel, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Jaclyn Valentin, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Maria Jose Torres-Ariceaga, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Michael Hughes, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
    Stephanie Nicole Simons, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Samantha Dolan, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission
  • Yerson Pallia, appointment to the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission

There willbe three proclamations issued, and one required public hearing.

The first proclamation will be during the 3:30 p.m. session and will recognize the nonprofit blood donation organization Vitalant.

The 5:30 p.m. session includes a proclamation welcoming the 120th National Western Stock Show, Rodeo, and Horse Show to Denver.

longhorn cattle walking down a city street
FILE PHOTO: Texas Longhorns from Silverado Ranch jostle in their pen behind Coors Field before the National Western Stock Show Parade on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

There will also be a proclamation honoring the Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission and Marade.

The council will also hold a public hearing during the 5:30 p.m. session on a bill to designate 1407 East 11th Avenue as a structure of preservation. 

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Avatar photo
Deborah Grigsby

Reporter

