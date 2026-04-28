Colorado is ensuring children come first | OPINION

By Jenelle Goodrich

For years, parents and advocates have been calling for stronger regulations around technology that interacts with our children. Colorado House Bill 26‑1263 is a serious acknowledgment by lawmakers that conversational AI systems are deeply embedded in the lives of young people, and they carry real risks that demand real accountability.

From Silenced to Saved was founded on a simple but urgent belief that children deserve protection, and parents deserve a seat at the table when powerful systems are shaping their children’s emotional and mental wellbeing. HB 26‑1263 represents a meaningful step toward that goal, and Colorado should be proud to lead on this issue.

This bill draws a clear line and defines “conversational artificial intelligence services” plainly, applies rules to systems accessible to the public, and puts up guardrails to ensure tech companies are prioritizing our kids’ safety. Starting in 2027, developers who make chatbots available in Colorado will have better defined guidelines on how to operate as responsible custodians of powerful products.

One of the most important features of HB 26‑1263 is its focus on minors and parental authority. The bill requires clear disclosures when a user is interacting with a bot, prohibits engagement‑driving reward systems aimed at minors, and mandates tools that allow parents to manage their child’s privacy and account settings. These aren’t symbolic gestures — they are concrete mechanisms that return control to families, where it belongs.

As someone who works closely with families navigating the digital world, I see firsthand how important it is to set thoughtful boundaries on technology that interacts with children. Chatbot systems are designed to be engaging and responsive, which can be positive when paired with appropriate safeguards. HB 26‑1263 reasonably asks developers to ensure those features do not cross into emotionally manipulative or inappropriate territory for minors. By setting clear expectations around content and design, the bill helps create safer environments for young users while allowing innovation to move forward responsibly.

Equally important, the bill establishes clear protocols for how chatbots should respond when users express suicidal ideation or self‑harm, alongside transparency through annual reporting to the Attorney General. These provisions acknowledge that developers cannot replace human care, but they can play a constructive role by responding thoughtfully and directing users to appropriate resources. Requiring standardized procedures and accountability helps ensure consistency across platforms and reflects a growing consensus that safety considerations should be built into technology from the start.

Some critics argue that HB 26‑1263 does not go far enough. I understand the impulse but dismissing this bill ignores what it actually represents: Colorado’s first binding legal framework holding developers accountable. That matters.

Importantly, this bill does not demonize technology or stifle innovation. It sets baseline expectations: tell the truth, protect minors, avoid emotional manipulation, and involve parents. Responsible developers should welcome these standards.

At From Silenced to Saved, we believe awareness must be followed by action. For too long, parents have been gaslit into thinking the harms their children experience online are isolated or inevitable. HB 26‑1263 rejects that narrative. It acknowledges that design choices matter and that companies must be accountable for the foreseeable impacts of their products.

This bill is not the final word on AI and child protection — but it is a strong first chapter. Colorado lawmakers have made clear the importance of protecting our children, without sacrificing technology and innovation. That deserves recognition, support, and swift passage.

Our kids cannot afford more delay. HB 26‑1263 is a big step forward.

Jenelle Goodrich is founding executive director of From Silenced to Saved.