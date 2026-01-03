Maduro capture brings surprise, hope to Venezuelan community in Denver

The announcement that U.S. military personnel captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and took him to the United States sent a shockwave through Denver’s Venezuelan community on Saturday.

Jimmy, an asylum seeker who came to Denver last year, said his phone blew up with the news.

“Ever since Trump came to power in the U.S., there was always talk of a possible intervention in Venezuela, but honestly, with so many things happening in the world, we thought it would take longer, and it caught all of us by surprise,” Jimmy said in a text message in Spanish.

After months of military strikes on drug-smuggling boats by the Trump administration, U.S. personnel captured the Venezuelan president and his wife, Cilia Flores, just south of Caracas in the early hours of Saturday. The U.S. accuses Maduro of narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy, among other charges.

Jimmy said he believes most Venezuelans would welcome the development. He is unsure whether he would return to his home country, but he expects many others would in the wake of Maduro’s departure.

David Musgrave, a Lakewood resident who previously lived in and took many trips to Maracay, Venezuela between 1993 and 2007, said he had mixed feelings about Maduro’s ouster.

“For people who have lived in oppression for much time, hopefully these actions will facilitate the meaningful change that many Venezuelans have been hopeful for,” Musgrave said.

Trump: Maduro regime sanctioned Tren De Aragua gang

The effects of the late-night Friday operation was not the first time Denver-area Venezuelans have felt the ripple of the clash between Trump and Maduro.

A video of gun-toting members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA), a gang made up of mostly Venezuelans, entering an Aurora apartment went viral in 2024 and put the spotlight on Colorado’s third most populous city. Once he was back in office, Trump signed an executive order designating the gang a terrorist organization in early 2025.

Two months later, he issued a proclamation that the gang was threatening an invasion of the U.S. “both directly and at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.”

The FBI publicly backed Trump, with Director Kash Patel saying in a social media post that the agency’s assessors linked members of Maduro’s regime to TdA members, who then used those ties to advance gang-related criminal objectives.

An internal memo from the National Intelligence Council from April 2025 disagreed with the FBI’s analysis, arguing that, while the Maduro regime had created a passive environment that allowed for gang operations without much policing, it likely was not cooperating with the gang or directing its operations within the U.S.

While he disagreed on the notion that it was stolen, Jimmy, the Venezuelan national living in Colorado, agreed with widespread speculation that U.S. interest in Venezuela has been driven by its vast oil reserves, which are the largest in the world. Trump specifically mentioned oil in his address to the nation on Saturday.

“Venezuela’s oil wealth has already been looted for decades by the Chávez-Maduro government, leaving the country impoverished,” Jimmy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.