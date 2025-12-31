NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Commerce City to become largest Colorado city with full EV trash collection fleet

By 12/31/2025 | updated 2 days ago
An electric trash collection truck from Republic Services. Courtesy photo, Commerce City.

Starting in January, Commerce City will roll out a fully electric recycling and waste collection fleet, making it the largest Colorado city to adopt such a fleet, a city news release announced.

In partnership with Republic Services, Commerce City officials will roll out the first phase of the electric waste collection in January. By the end of next year, the city will have 14 new electric trash collection vehicles.

The new electric trucks are expected to “significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower operational noise, and improve neighborhood air quality,” according to the city’s website.

Commerce City officials have made recent investments in EV infrastructure, including adding advanced charging stations to Republic Services’ Commerce City facility.

Trash collection is the ideal industry for electric vehicle use due to their short travel distances, frequent stops and starts and need to return to a home base each night, according to Republic Services’ website.

The collection company is making an effort to make half of new truck purchases EVs by 2028, according to its website.

Louisville, which neighbors Commerce City, was the first municipality in the nation to adopt a fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet, replacing its fleet with McNeilus Volterra EVs in 2024.

Commerce City’s spokesperson did not respond to The Denver Gazette’s inquiry into the cost of the new fleet or estimated savings for the city.

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Feds order coal-fired Craig power plant to remain open

The Trump administration’s energy agency has ordered one of three generating units at a Colorado power plant to remain available for operation amid an impending shutdown of the station and its supplying coal mines. The move is one of the latest attempts by the White House to revive coal production in the U.S. following President […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Independent Crank challenger Matt Cavanaugh joins Democratic primary in Colorado's 5th CD

Matt Cavanaugh, the Army combat veteran and author who has been running an independent campaign to unseat first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, registered this week as a Democrat and will seek the party’s nomination for the seat. Cavanaugh told Colorado Politics that his principles haven’t changed, but the former […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests