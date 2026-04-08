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Poll: Colorado voters oppose legalizing prostitution, support suspending wolf reintroduction

By 04/08/2026 | updated 2 days ago
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A majority of Colorado residents — 61% — oppose legalizing prostitution in the state, an idea that lawmakers floated earlier in the legislative session before pulling their proposal.

Just over half of Democratic respondents said they would support legalization, while 76% of Republicans and two-thirds of unaffiliated voters said they are against it.

Meanwhile, half of the respondents said they would support a measure suspending the reintroduction of gray wolves on public lands in Colorado, while 39% said they are opposed to the idea, according to the poll.

Other statewide Democrats also saw their favorability ratings drop, though relatively stable compared to the governor’s numbers, the poll conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute in late March said.

Gray wolves were first reintroduced to the state in 2023 following the passage of a ballot measure three years prior.

A citizen initiative was introduced to suspend wolf reintroduction, but it failed to collect enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Meanwhile, some 51% of respondents said they believe local law enforcement should be allowed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, up 1 percentage point from last year. Nearly 85% of Republicans support the concept, as did 50% of independents and 21% of Democrats.

While opinions on local law enforcement interacting with ICE are pretty split along party lines, 67% of voters agree with concerns about who the agency is detaining, including 96% of Democrats, two-thirds of independents, and 40% of Republicans.

The poll, which was conducted on March 20-25, interviewed about 600 people online. It has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.96 points.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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