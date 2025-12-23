NEWSLETTERS
Paul’s annual Festivus report calls out $1.6 trillion in government waste

By 12/23/2025 | updated 12 minutes ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released his annual “Festivus Report” on Tuesday, spotlighting over $1.6 trillion in wasteful government spending.

Between discovering Veterans Affairs cash spent on teaching teenage ferrets how to binge drink to discovering $14.6 million spent on having monkeys play a Price Is Right-like video game, the Kentucky fiscal hawk bared all the quirky government waste on Tuesday.

“No matter how much taxpayer money Washington burns through, politicians can’t help but demand more. Fiscal responsibility may not be the most crowded road, but it’s one I’ve walked year after year — and this holiday season will be no different. So, before we get to the Feats of Strength, it’s time for my Airing of (Spending) Grievances,” Paul wrote in the report.

The report is a government savings spoof on the Dec. 23rd anti-commercialism, secular holiday popularized by Frank Costanza on Seinfeld. Paul’s 2025 Festivus report is his 11th edition of the spending report card.

“Congress keeps shoveling money toward pet projects and special interests while hardworking Americans pay the price through inflation and crushing interest rates – even after President [Donald] Trump took action to end most foreign aid programs,” Paul said.

After the Trump administration slashed the U.S. Agency for International Development in 2025, Paul applauded Trump’s move to cancel $5 billion in foreign aid funding, but said it was “just a drop in the bucket.”

In his 2024 report, Paul pointed to government spending on ice-skating drag queens and Ukrainian influencers that led to just over $1 trillion in waste. This year, that number boosted to $1.6 trillion, with $1.22 trillion of that being interest payments on the national debt, according to Paul.

He pointed to other projects that persisted from the 2024 report, such as $13.8 million spent on experiments involving Beagle dogs and $2 million on a National Institutes of Health experiment that doses puppies with cocaine.

“From a $20 billion bailout for Argentina to continued funding for global health programs through waivers, Washington found new ways to keep the cash flowing. And with every new handout, the mountain of debt grows even higher,” Paul said.

The fiscal hawk ran into murky waters with his party in October, after consistently voting against bills to reopen the government shutdown due to his low government spending values. The move drew the ire of Trump, who called him “nasty liddle guy,” for voting against his party.

Molly Parks, Washington Examiner

Reporter

