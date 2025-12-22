Judge denies AstraZeneca’s bid to block Colorado drug discount law

A Colorado district court judge denied drug manufacturer AstraZeneca’s request for an injunction to block enforcement of a recently passed Colorado law requiring manufacturers to provide discounted drugs under the 340b program to an unlimited number of pharmacies used by safety net providers.

AstraZeneca argued that the state law, Senate Bill 071, passed during the 2025 legislative session, violated the Contracts Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits states from enacting laws that interfere with existing contracts, and the Takings Clause, which prohibits the taking of private property for public use without just compensation.

The company further argued that the federal law outlining the 340b program preempts state law, particularly a provision in SB 071 that prohibits a manufacturer from requiring a health care provider to submit health information, claims, or utilization data or any other data unrelated to a claim to federal health care programs unless required by federal law.

Additionally, the company argued SB 071 is preempted by federal patent law because it “diminishes the rewards to patentees by capping the price at which patented drugs may be sold.”

On behalf of the state, Attorney General Phil Weiser argued that AstraZeneca lacked legal standing to bring the case because the damages the company claims it will suffer as a result of the law are “not fairly traceable” to SB 071.

Chief Judge Philip Brimmerm of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado found that AstraZeneca had standing to bring the suit but argued that the company’s requested injunction would not materially affect its revenue.

Brimmer concluded that SB 071 was not preempted by federal 340b law, referencing a challenge to a similar law in Arkansas in which the court found that the law “does not create an obstacle for pharmaceutical manufacturers to comply with 340B, instead it does the opposite: [the statute] assists in fulfilling the purpose of 340B.

“S.B. 71 does not interfere with Section 340B’s objectives, but instead helps to achieve them,” Brimmer added.

Additionally, Brimmer said, AstraZeneca’s argument that SB 071 places caps on the price of patented drugs is false, as the federal 340b law is responsible for that.





