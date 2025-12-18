Dan Bongino to leave FBI in January: ‘He wants to go back to his show’

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed Wednesday that he will leave the bureau in January, officially ending weeks of speculation about his future in the Trump administration.

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote in a statement posted on X. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Just before his post, President Donald Trump indicated Bongino was preparing to step aside, telling reporters that his former media ally is likely eyeing a return to broadcasting, where he amassed more than 2 million followers on the alternative internet video platform Rumble. “Dan did a great job,” Trump said Wednesday afternoon. “I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Trump’s comments followed earlier reporting from MS Now that Bongino has told confidants he plans to step down from his role early next year. The outlet reported that Bongino does not intend to return to FBI headquarters this month and has considered announcing his departure as soon as Friday. The FBI declined to comment, and Bongino himself brushed off inquiries, telling MS Now, “Print whatever you’d like. No one believes you anyway.”

Bongino serves as the FBI’s No. 2 official under Director Kash Patel, a post Trump chose him for based on his years of experience in the Secret Service, after which he became a popular conservative political personality and host of one of Rumble’s largest podcasts.

A former New York police officer and Secret Service agent, Bongino was a fixture in conservative media before joining the administration and was known for publicly entertaining conspiracy theories, including claims that the Jan. 6, 2021, placement of pipe bombs in Washington was an “inside job.” Since his time in the bureau, Bongino has distanced himself from his previous comments and notably took the stance that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell despite previously questioning the circumstances of his death.

Earlier this month, Bongino’s colleagues touted his role in the arrest of Brian Cole Jr., charged with making and planting the pipe bombs, nearly five years after they were discovered. Bongino acknowledged that his prior commentary suspecting the participation of federal officials in the pipe bomb attack came from his time as a paid commentator. “That’s not what I’m paid for now,” Bongino said in a Fox News interview. “We base investigations on facts.”

Bongino has at times appeared to miss his past life, seemingly lamenting his decision to take his FBI job. In May, he told Fox News: “I gave up everything for this. I mean, you know, my wife is struggling… I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it’s hard.”

The prospect of Bongino’s exit would leave the FBI’s second-in-command position open, though the Trump administration earlier this year added former Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as a co-deputy director, raising the possibility of a swift internal transition.

The timing is notable. Friday also marks the deadline for the administration to comply with a bipartisan law requiring the release of federal files related to the Epstein investigations, an issue that almost led to an earlier departure by Bongino in July over differences with Attorney General Pam Bondi, despite his decision to remain at the bureau an additional six months.