Gov. Jared Polis forms task force to combat pine beetle outbreak threatening Colorado forests

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an executive order establishing a task force to help protect Colorado forests and communities from the impact of pine beetle outbreaks, he announced Monday.

According to the governor’s office, the task force will also develop strategies to protect the state’s water resources, support the outdoor recreation industry, and enhance wildfire mitigation and response.

Recent aerial forest health surveys conducted by the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State Forest Service revealed a “significant and expanding” mountain pine beetle outbreak in ponderosa pine forests on the Front Range, likely due to warmer temperatures and drought.

Map courtesy U.S. Forest Service

According to the Colorado State Forest Service, mountain pine beetles attack and kill pine trees. In certain parts of the state, they have been responsible for destroying up to 90% of trees.

The mountain pine beetle task force will be co-chaired by Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs, State Forester Matt McCombs, and Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Polis said he also plans to expand and strengthen wildfire mitigation and beetle-kill tax incentives, and to seek funding for community outreach, research needs, and resources to secure additional federal funding.

“Colorado has long been a leader in forest health and fire mitigation efforts, and this is no exception,” Polis said. “As the latest outbreak of pine beetles begins to take shape along the densely populated Front Range, we are taking an aggressive approach to boost tools and partnerships to help protect our communities, forests, and key water sources, and equipping homeowners with the resources they need to better protect their homes.”

Polis will also be submitting a supplemental request to the state legislature to help fund wildfire mitigation efforts and improve the state’s long-term response to pine beetle outbreaks.

“Bark beetle outbreaks are not new to Colorado. We’ve been here before, and we know what works,” said McCombs. This task force will strengthen partnerships and ensure science-based management guides our response in support of communities across the state. This is not a time to panic. It’s a time to ramp up and take action to reduce the impacts of this outbreak and ensure we never allow our forests to become this vulnerable ever again.”