DOJ sues Colorado Secretary of State for refusing to release voter information

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold after she refused to provide the agency with voter information.

Last week, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division asked Griswold’s office to provide unredacted voter data, including full names, dates of birth, residential addresses, and driver’s license numbers.

Federal authorities have sought voter data from over 20 states as part of an election security project.

“The DOJ can take a hike; it does not have a legal right to the information,” Griwsold said following the request. “Colorado will not help (President) Donald Trump undermine our elections and hurt the American people.”

This isn’t the first time the DOJ has made such requests. In May, the department requested copies of voter registration files from at least 40 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Two of those states — Indiana and Wyoming — provided complete unredacted voter registration lists. The majority, including Colorado, refused due to privacy and security concerns, instead sending publicly available redacted files.

Last month, Griswold and nine other secretaries of state wrote a letter to the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security requesting more information about why the agencies are requesting voter data and if they plan to share it with the Department of Homeland Security.

The officials also alleged that DOJ and DHS staff have shared “misleading and, at times, contradictory” information with elections officials regarding voter data collection. They added that transmitting the information to another federal agency raises “serious Privacy Act concerns and risks improper dissemination of and access to sensitive voter data.”

Griswold’s office said neither the DOJ nor DHS has responded to the letter.

The lawsuit against Griswold is one of 14 suits filed against states that have refused to share voter data and other election information, including New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.

“We will not hand over Coloradans’ sensitive voting information to Donald Trump,” Griswold said in a statement following news of the suit against her. “He does not have a legal right to the information. I will continue to protect our elections and democracy, and look forward to winning this case.”