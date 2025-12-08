NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Audit finds major gaps in Colorado’s oil and gas reporting, enforcement

By 12/08/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
FILE - In this April 22, 2008 file photo, a natural gas well pad sits in front of the Roan Plateau near Rifle, Co. Photo by AP

The agencies responsible for regulating Colorado’s oil and gas industry are underperforming when it comes to reporting and enforcement, according to a recent performance audit by the Office of the State Auditor.

The OSA audit reviewed 2023 data on oil and gas production reports, conservation levels, emissions, severance taxes, and related penalties across three agencies: the Department of Natural Resource’s Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the Department of Revenue, to determine whether agencies are collaborating and providing transparent reporting.

The audit shows there were 260 oil and gas operators in Colorado in 2023. While ECMC collected about 674,000 production reports from those operators, about 8,700 reports were never submitted. The audit also revealed that ECMC failed to issue penalties to 134 operators that did not submit required reports.

“When ECMC does not collect all oil and gas production reports, or consistently take enforcement action against operators that fail to submit them, the State cannot ensure operators are following applicable laws and rules, and may not know if a well is producing or needs to be tested for leaks,” OSA said.

The Commission also failed to collect nearly 250 conservation levy payments from 70 operators for oil and gas they sold, and did not take enforcement action against those who failed to pay their levies. According to an OSA estimate, this resulted nearly $200,000 in lost revenue from oil sales alone. Auditors were unable to estimate the amount for gas sales.

The agency also found discrepencies between the Department of Revenue’s severance tax data and ECMC’s production data due to the agencies collecting information from different entities.

Over half of all sampled oil and gas operators did not submit any emissions data to CDPHE in 2023, despite filing the same data with ECMC. An additional seven operators submitted incomplete data to CDPHE; however, none of the operators were penalized for failing to submit proper emissions data. According to OSA, insufficient data from CDPHE means the state cannot accurately determine if it’s meeting its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

“The State has an incomplete picture of oil and gas production, emissions, and severance taxes,” said Audit Manager Derek Johnson. “To address this, agencies would need to change reporting requirements for the oil and gas industry, and improve agency processes for collecting the data.”

OSA’s report made 12 recommendations for agencies to improve oil and gas reporting, data collection, and enforcement, including requiring agencies to collect all required emissions data and production reports, and for CDPHE to revise its rules related to sharing data with ECMC.

ECMC released a statement following the audit, saying that its director “accepted the audit’s findings and committed to implementing improved best practices.”

According to ECMC, the audit found the agency has a 98% compliance rate for the submission of production reports and a 95% accuracy rate for reporting in 2023.

“The audit identified areas of improvement regarding the administrative collection of data from a technology standpoint and the consistency by which ECMC enforces and collects conservation levies,” the agency said. “These findings affirm strategic initiatives to improve data quality, data reporting, and stakeholder usability that have already been underway at ECMC, notably the COGIS Modernization project that moves ECMC’s data from an antiquated (1999) system to a cloud-hosted solution.”

Read the full audit report here.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado Gives Foundation turns 50 during giving season

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday. The Colorado Gives Foundation, which started as a small hospital fundraising group and has grown into a statewide nonprofit, is celebrating its 50th anniversary shortly after Giving Tuesday. Colorado Gives Day, which was created by the foundation in 2010, predates the nationally recognized Giving Tuesday. It encourages people to give […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Trump is proposing a $12B aid package for farmers hit hard by his trade war with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion farm aid package, according to a White House official — a boost to farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war. According to the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests