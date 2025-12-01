Melania Trump debuts ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ as White House 2025 Christmas theme

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House’s Christmas theme on Monday, “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” to showcase the character of the United States.

The first lady tasked designer Hervé Pierre to oversee the implementation of this year’s theme, which is inspired by the joys and challenges of both motherhood and business.

“The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings,” Trump said in a press release. “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities.”

Part of the White House’s Christmas decor this year includes 10,000 blue butterflies, some of which are displayed in the White House’s Red Room. The butterflies represent the “Fostering the Future Red Room” experience, dedicated to the foster care community.

Meanwhile, in the Blue Room, the White House’s Christmas tree is decked out with gold stars, representing the nation’s gold star families, and ornaments representing the official bird and flower of every U.S. state and territory. The East Room features decorations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, set for July Fourth, 2026.

A total of 75 Christmas wreaths, along with over 50 trees, 700 feet of garland, and 25,000 feet of ribbon, are on display. Meanwhile, the 2025 gingerbread house showcasing the White House’s South Portico is displayed in the State Dining Room and weighs over 120 pounds.

The White House’s Christmas tree, an 18-foot concolor fir from Michigan, arrived in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 24. The tree was picked from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan.

“We could not be more excited and proud of this amazing honor. We want to thank our amazing crew for making our dream into a reality,” Jessica Korson, Korson’s Tree Farms co-owner, told the Washington Examiner.

The White House’s decorating took place during the week of Thanksgiving with the help of volunteers. It will resume public tours on Tuesday.