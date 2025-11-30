Palmer Lake could see three special elections next year

Turmoil continues in the town of Palmer Lake, where a Board of Trustees with frequent turnover has been deadlocked on multiple issues for months. The next year could see the town settling its differences in as many as three special elections, following one in 2025.

“This is a very intractable problem,” said Trustee Roger Moseley during a discussion on filling a vacant seat at the town’s most recent meeting on Nov. 18.

The sticking point for the small town north of Colorado Springs continues to be Buc-ee’s. The travel center chain has been attempting to get Palmer Lake to annex a parcel of land to build a location for more than a year.

The topic has splintered the community, prompting successful recalls of two trustees and a new voter-approved ordinance requiring any annexation to be approved through a town election. The cost of the September special election exceeded $23,000, according to Town Clerk Erica Romero.

Since the controversy began, three town leaders have resigned — Mayor Glant Havenar, Town Clerk Dawn Collins and Trustee Amy Hutson. Two trustees, Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher, were recalled in a special election this year. Of Palmer Lake’s elected leadership this time last year, only Mayor Dennis Stern and trustees Atis Jurka and Tim Caves remain.

At recent meetings, the divided board has been unable to come to a consensus on major town issues, including the setting of elections and the appointment of replacement members. New rules, recalls and disagreements could produce at least three election items, though dates and possible consolidations are still under discussion.

At the Nov. 18 meeting, community member Kathy Keeley told trustees in public comment that the town seemed to have been improving from the ire of the past year. Recent disagreements were causing her concern.

“It’s tough to break the old habits, it looks like,” she said.

Buc-ee’s

Due to the success of a ballot item in Palmer Lake’s petition-prompted special election this year, the first special election possibility for 2026 is for voters to decide themselves on the Buc-ee’s proposal.

Initially, the board settled on Feb. 3 for an election date, to precede its own vote on the issue on Feb. 19. The ballot measure doesn’t explicitly state how the vote of the people and the vote of the board would interact, nor which one should come first.

Generally, annexations are at the discretion of a municipality’s governing authority. Voters can force an individual annexation to the ballot, as they did in Colorado Springs this year. Palmer Lake’s ballot measure presents a new case.

Arguments over ballot language and the sequence of votes continue to stall the board. In November, board members chose to reconsider the previously voted on dates in a December meeting. It’s unclear yet if the Feb. 3 election day will proceed.

The continued discussion is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Trustee Tim Caves

Caves could be the next Palmer Lake official forced from office. A recall campaign is underway for the trustee, which, if successful, would trigger another recall election.

According to town records, the recall committee claims Caves took actions to undermine public comment and displayed “abusive behavior.” The recall campaign will need to reach the required number of verified signatures to trigger the election process.

Caves’ term ends in 2028.

Vacant trustee seat

Despite multiple meetings and work sessions to interview candidates, the town remains deadlocked on replacing Trustee Amy Hutson. Neither of the two remaining candidates, John Marble and former Palmer Lake Mayor Bill Bass, could inspire a tie-breaking vote of the board for appointment.

The appointed candidate would likely become themselves a tie-breaking voter, as recent meetings have seen trustees divided 3-3.

Some board members have suggested that an election might be necessary, since the town may run up against appointment deadlines. After an unfruitful discussion on Nov. 18, the board is trying once more on Dec. 2 in the hopes that a successful candidate can emerge.

“It would appear we’re at another impasse,” said Stern at the meeting.