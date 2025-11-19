DeSantis urges GOP to produce ‘results’ ahead of 2026 instead of 2028

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said the Republican Party needs to do a “good job” if it wants to win next year’s midterm elections, adding that this needs to be the party’s “No. 1 priority.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if DeSantis has any plans to run for president again, as he previously conceded the 2024 presidential primary to then-candidate Donald Trump, who went on to win the general election. DeSantis said he is “not thinking” about it right now, citing how Trump isn’t one year into his second term yet, and the party has “a lot” to accomplish under Trump’s watch.

“But look at the election results two weeks ago for Republicans; that was not good. We‘ve got to do a good job as Republicans, and I think that should be the No. 1 priority. And the way you do well in the midterm elections is to produce positive results, and so I would focus on that. This jockeying and all that, I don‘t think is productive for us,” DeSantis said on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.

DeSantis said that Florida used to be a “purple state” before he became governor in 2018, but Republicans have maintained firm control since they “produced results” supported by its residents.

The Washington Examiner has contacted DeSantis’s office for comment.

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn’t directly address a report he is looking to launch a 2028 White House run, saying reporters will “write headlines that get clicks and get eyeballs.” Similar to DeSantis, he ran against Trump in the Republican Party’s 2016 presidential primary before conceding to the future president.

One avenue some Republican-led states, such as Texas, are pursuing ahead of the 2026 midterm elections is redistricting; however, a federal court blocked the state from using its redrawn congressional map. Texas is likely to appeal the ruling, though it is unclear if the new maps could be restored in time for the midterm elections.