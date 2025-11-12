Denver’s new women’s soccer stadium to feature all-electric design

The national women’s soccer stadium to be built in Denver could be all electric.

During the South Platte River committee meeting on Wednesday, Summit FC owner Robert Cohen said it would likely become the third all-electric stadium to be built in the U.S.



The other two all-electric stadiums include Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, home of the Seattle Kraken pro hockey team, and the New York City Football Club, which is currently under construction.

The update comes as the city seeks to rezone the property known as Santa Fe Yards to allow stadium construction.



Cohen said they are considering whether to pursue a certification such as LEED, which is the real estate industry’s standard for sustainable development, or whether it’s more important to make construction and day-to-day operations more sustainable.

Cohen announced the all-electric plan after Councilmember Flor Alvidrez, who represents the district where the stadium will be built, asked about the team’s sustainability goals for the stadium.

Cohen said his team is working with Xcel Energy to ensure the stadium has access to power and has “backups to the backup” for it.



Alvidrez later asked whether the team would consider alternatives outside Xcel Energy, saying she was concerned about power outages and didn’t want the stadium to strain the neighborhood’s grid. Alternatives could include solar power or geothermal energy.

“Not pulling from the grid would be ideal, or pulling less with the grid would be ideal for me,” Alvidrez said.



Cohen said they are still discussing their options with stadium architects, but the team hasn’t made any final decisions yet.

The women’s soccer team is working to complete a permanent stadium by 2028, a tight timeline, as the ownership team promised the National Women’s Soccer League as part of its bid to secure a franchise for Denver.

The South Platte River Committee voted to approve the rezoning and refer it to the City Council. Only Councilmember Sarah Parady voted against the measure, citing concerns about how the tax-increment financing would be paid out.

The rezoning will go to the Denver City Council on Dec. 15 for a public hearing and final vote.