Denver Police Department celebrates 3 officers for acts of kindness

Three Denver police officers were recognized on Wednesday for extraordinary acts of compassion while on duty.

The civilian awards, presented by the nonprofit organization Citizens Appreciate Police, were given to Cpt. Daniel Morehead, Officer Robert Anderson, and Officer Michael Barrios.

“Our CAP Board is honored to bring to light just a few of the many acts of compassion and professionalism by Denver Police officers, representing a small fraction of the good deeds done daily by Denver Police officers,” CAP Board Co-President Christie Mochoruk said in the news release. “These officers’ actions demonstrate the professionalism and compassion shown regularly by officers for all members of the Denver community.”

Two Denver Police officers pose with their CAP awards during Wednesday’s presentation. Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

Anderson was honored for his actions in June 2025, when he was called to a wellness check for a grandmother who had been caring for her autistic grandson before she died, according to the release. Anderson had spoken with the grandmother’s daughter —the child’s mother —and the following day checked in with her again, despite no professional obligation.

In the follow-up visit, Anderson learned she had been the victim of fraud and provided further assistance, helping the family keep their home and assets.

Barrios was honored for a medical assist call on Feb. 23. During the call, Barrios met with a mother whose child was having seizures, according to the release. Instead of waiting for medical assistance, Barrios picked the child up and carried him to the waiting ambulance, where he was taken to the hospital. The child was pronounced brain-dead the following day, but he lived long enough to qualify to be an organ donor, partly because of Barrios’ actions.

Morehead’s award was for responding to a call from a woman in distress near East 1st Avenue and North Milwaukee on June 21, according to the release. After police couldn’t initially find the caller, they later found another woman in the area matching her description. That woman said she had no money for clothes or shoes and hadn’t eaten in a while; Morehead took her to a nearby McDonald’s and bought her a meal. She then agreed to wait there for a DPD Outreach Case Coordinator to help her.

“The Denver Police Department and I are immensely proud of the three officers being recognized today, along with all our officers who routinely go well above and beyond their assigned duties,” DPD Chief Ron Thomas said in the release. “These officers’ compassionate and caring responses to these challenging situations show their true commitment.”