News: A Who’s Who of Colorado politicians, past and present, were among the 1,100-plus gathering at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center on Nov. 1 for Thriving Denver: The Denver Health Foundation Gala.

Among them: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; state Attorney General Phil Weiser; former House Speakers Terrance Carroll and Alec Garnett; Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval; and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state Rep. Wilma Webb.

The Webbs are both longtime supporters of Denver Health, and Wellington Webb is the inspiration behind the Wellington E. Webb Award for Excellence in Health Care Philanthropy, an award given this year to Josh Hanfling, co-founder of Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs. Hanfling is in his 10th year as chairman of the Denver Health Foundation board of directors and his 13th year as a board member whose contributions include helping to strengthen Denver’s emergency response systems, co-chairing the Paramedics Awards Celebration and introducing new supporters to Denver Health.

“I’ve seen first-hand how many lives Denver Health has saved,” Hanfling said in accepting the award from Denver Health’s chief executive officer, Donna Lynne. “It is one of our most valuable assets, especially in these challenging times.”

“Josh, you’ve always been a hands-on leader, and you’ve always been willing to take on more,” Lynne said. “You’ve had a central role in shaping Denver Health Foundation into a trusted steward of philanthropy, ensuring Denver Health remains strong for generations to come.”

The Caring for Denver Foundation, led by executive director Lorez Meinhold, received the Foundation of Denver Health Award for its work in helping Denver Health expand its behavioral health services for those most in need: high-risk youth, people experiencing homelessness and individuals involved with the justice system.

Lynne noted that the partnership between the Caring for Denver Foundation and Denver Health “Demonstrates how community investment can create lasting change in behavioral health across our city.”

In addition, the Denver City Council was recognized as the 2025 Denver Health Champions. In addition to President Amanda Sandoval, others in attendance included Kevin Flynn Chris Hinds, Amanda Sawyer and Darrell Watson.

Nineteen civic leaders served as honorary chairs for Thriving Denver: Doug Friednash, Nancy Gary, Jeff and Jen Geller, Brooke and Tom Gordon, Paula Herzmark, Christie and Walter Isenberg, Auna Jornayvaz, Susan and Lee McIntire, David McReynolds, Chuck Morris, Diane Hanfling Reed, Blair and Kristin Richardson, RD Sewald and Abby Goldsmith.

Fred Glick, chair-elect of the foundation board, was on the gala sales committee, a group that also included Kris Gaw, April Audain, Natalie Nicholson, Bill Saslow, Kristie Sheets, Charlie Walling and Molly Yost.

The festivities began with a networking reception where guests could view exhibits relating to Denver Health services and clinics while sampling themed bites and cocktails. At the Southwest Denver stop, for example, there were roasted pork bahn mi sliders and lemongrass spring rolls. The paramedics station featured non-alcoholic beverages while the West Denver exhibit offered bite-sized chile rellenos and corn salad and mini carnitas in tortilla cups.

Dinner, emceed by CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White, a live auction and paddle raise called by auctioneer and former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers, was next, followed by entertainment by the Flobots, a Denver-based alternative hip-hop band that has toured internationally for 15 years. The Flobots also founded the nonprofit Youth on Record, which uses music to empower young people.

The Thiry O’Leary Foundation was Thriving Denver’s presenting sponsor; additional sponsors were Blair and Kristin Richardson, Dependable Cleaners, the MDC Richmond American Foundation, the Rose Adom Charitable Fund, Susan and Lee McIntire, Cencora, Verizon and Brooke and Tom Gordon.

Net proceeds are still being tallied, but at latest count had topped $1.5 million.

About the organization: The Denver Health Foundation was founded in 1988 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates separately from the Denver Health and Hospital Authority. Its purpose is to raise money that is vital for sustaining the work Denver Health offers in areas that include health care delivery, school-based clinics for children, behavioral health, first responder services and the social and economic well-being of those living in the greater Denver area.

Website: denverhealthfoundation.org

The Flobots perform. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Magda Herrera, center, Denver Health Foundation Senior Director of Philanthropy, is a spotter during the live auction and paddle raise, led by Reggie Rivers. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Live auction led by Reggie Rivers in the Centennial Ballroom. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Auctioneer Reggie Rivers. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Denver Health Foundation Board Chair Josh Hanfling, center, is the first recipient of the Wellington E. Webb Award for Excellence in Health Care Philanthropy, here with namesake Wellington Webb, left, and Wilma Webb. Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Josh Hanfling, first recipient of the Wellington E. Webb Award for Excellence in Health Care Philanthropy. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne, right, presents the Foundation of Denver Health award to Lorez Meinhold, receiving on behalf of the Caring for Denver Foundation. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval and Michael Encinas. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson, with Charlie and Valerie Walling. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Auna Jornayvaz and Sean VanBerschot. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Reception for over 1,100 guests in the Capitol Ballroom before dinner and program in the Centennial Ballroom. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Donna Lynne, Heidi and Phil Wiser, and Dr. Steve Federico. “Thriving Denver,” benefiting the Denver Health Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo