Gov. Jared Polis releases ‘roadmap’ to cut auto insurance costs in Colorado

By 11/06/2025 | updated 2 days ago
FILE -sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Insurance released a “roadmap” intended to reduce auto insurance premiums for Colorado drivers on Thursday.

“In Colorado, we are focused on saving people money and making Colorado the best place to live, work, and play,” Polis said. “Auto insurance is too costly, confusing, and often a burden to many people; that is why I’m launching our action plan to reduce auto insurance rates, make our communities and roads safer, and deliver lower auto insurance rates to keep more money in the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”

According to a report by Insurify, auto insurance premiums have increased over 40% nationwide since 2022. As of September 2025, the average driver in Colorado with a clean record and good credit pays about $3,200 a year, more than 25% higher than the national average.

The governor’s roadmap highlights five areas for improvement, including road safety, cracking down on auto theft, and decreasing the number of uninsured drivers in the state. The administration hopes these changes will reduce auto insurance premiums in Colorado, which are the fifth-highest in the country.

“We know that many Coloradans are struggling with the cost of auto insurance, and high costs contribute to our uninsured motorist rate,” said insurance commissioner Michael Conway. “We are looking at all possible solutions to bring costs down and our insured rate up.”

The roadmap can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lbAXQPAaGk4F56wtivMO3j2pgdmhV_HJ/vie.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

