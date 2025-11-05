Crank campaign slams challenger Jessica Killin for raising vast majority of funds from out of state

More than 90% of the over $1 million raised through September by Democratic congressional candidate Jessica Killin came from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis prepared by an advisor to U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, the Colorado Republican she’s hoping to challenge in next year’s election.

While Killin’s campaign broke fundraising records in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District this summer in her initial quarter in the race — becoming the first candidate for the seat to raise seven figures in a quarter — Crank senior advisor Nick Trainer said in a memo shared exclusively with Colorado Politics that a breakdown of Killin’s contributions demonstrates that her roots in the district and Colorado are shallow.

An Army veteran, former chief of staff to second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former chief lobbyist for a national financial firm, Killin brought in more than half of the money she raised from donors involved in the financial services industry, Trainer noted.

She also brought in more money from each of five states — California, Maryland, New York and Virginia — and the District of Columbia than she did from Colorado, Killin’s campaign finance report shows.

“It comes as no surprise to us that the folks who know Jessica Killin best, the Washington, D.C., Democrat Establishment, are bankrolling her campaign,” Trainer said in a text message. “She’s spent over 90 days now living in Colorado and only convinced 23 people that can actually vote for her, to financially support her campaign.”

In the Crank campaign memo, Trainer noted that only 25 of Killin’s itemized donors live within the district, whose boundaries roughly coincide with El Paso County, and two of them are the candidate and her husband.

Additionally, only half of Killin’s in-district donors ponied up more than $250, making for less than $23,000 in itemized contributions from potential constituents.

All told, Killin itemized contributions from just 65 donors with Colorado addresses — again including the candidate and her husband — totaling less than $75,000 from the state.

Killin is one of five Democrats seeking the nomination to take on Crank, a former podcaster and longtime political operative, who won election last year in the district by a nearly 14-point margin. Since its creation in 1972, the 5th CD has never elected a Democrat to Congress.

Emily Dalgleish, a Killin aide, shrugged off the Crank campaign’s contentions.

Dalgleish told Colorado Politics that the lion’s share of Killin’s more than 2,000 individual donors are from Colorado, though more than 1,500 of them aren’t listed by name and address on the report, since the Federal Election Commission only requires that donations of $250 and be itemized.

“A majority of donors and majority of number of donations came from Colorado,” Dalgleish told Colorado Politics. “That’s grassroots support in Colorado, and we’re really proud to keep growing that.”

Killin’s campaign finance report shows she raised $982,465 in itemized contributions from about 425 donors, with $45,757 in unitemized contributions. Her campaign also reported raising $15,500 from progressive political action committees and $433 from the candidate.

Attributable to Crank Senior Adviser Nick Trainer