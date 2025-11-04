Pelosi rants about Trump calling him ‘vile creature,’ calls Republicans ‘puppets of Trump’

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ranted about President Donald Trump during an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson on Monday night, calling him a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

The two were discussing California’s Proposition 50, the redistricting measure on the ballot in the state on Tuesday, when Michaelson asked Pelosi about her thoughts on current events in the House.

“As somebody who reveres the House of Representatives itself, I mean, more than just about anybody,” Michaelson said. “How does it make you feel to see what’s happening in the House right now?”

“Our founders did not want to have again…” Pelosi said, before pivoting to a new thought. “How can I say this? It’ll sound like I’m awful about Trump because he’s just a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the Earth. But, anyway…”

“You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” Michaelson asked.

“I do, yeah, I do,” Pelosi responded. “Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press.”

“He’s scared people who are in the country legally, but making them smashing into their cars, and the rest,” she added. “I don’t even want to go into that. That’s a whole other story.”

Earlier in the interview, Pelosi blasted Trump and Republicans while discussing Proposition 50, spending most of her time making snide remarks, admonishing the president and the GOP. She even suggested that former politicians commenting about Proposition 50 and current events, such as former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, stay out of the way and mind their own business.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s against proposition 50, who’s helped put independent redistricting, has suggested that instead of changing the rules, you should outperform Trump,” Michaelson said. “Why do you have to change the rules in the middle of this? Democrats should be competitive as is. How do you respond to this concept that this is like cheating?”

“I always say to people who are no longer in the game, ‘enjoy your retirement.’ We’re in the fight, and this is how we’re going to win,” Pelosi said.

“But what about the merits of what he’s talking about?” Michaelson asked.

“I don’t think it has any merit,” Pelosi fired back.

Pelosi was then asked about the shutdown and what she would do to end it. In her response, she criticized Republicans, falsely claiming they “abolished the House of Representatives.”

“You said something about Republicans in the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said. “They have abolished the House of Representatives. They don’t even want to take a vote on anything. It’s very strange.”

“They fear Trump,” the former House Speaker added. “They’re puppets of Trump.”

Michaelson dove further into the shutdown with Pelosi, asking for her opinion on the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. She responded with another negative, demeaning insult.

“What’s like one word you’d use to describe Mike Johnson’s leadership?” Michaelson asked.

“Puppateer, oh, a puppet,” Pelosi said. “A puppet, yeah. It’s sad. He’s probably a very decent person.”