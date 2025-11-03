El Paso County Sheriff’s Office pilot program receives national award

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office pilot program has received national recognition, according to a Monday news release.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of health care in jails and prisons, recently recognized EPCSO’s Therapeutic Response Unit and Stabilization Team (TRUST) program as the 2025 Program of the Year.

The award is given annually to one correctional facility program out of more than 500 accredited prisons, jails and juvenile facilities nationwide, the release stated.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the compassion, innovation, and professionalism of our deputies, clinicians, and professional staff,” Sheriff Joseph Roybal said in the release.

The TRUST program was launched in 2022 in response to a growing number of use-of-force incidents and assaults on deputies at the El Paso County jail, officials said. The initiative pairs trained clinicians with deputies to interact with inmates with acute emotional and behavioral health issues.

Having mental health professionals on hand to assist inmates in crisis has paid dividends, including a 30% reduction in use-of-force events and an 87% success rate in crisis de-escalations in 2024, the Sheriff’s Office said.

““The TRUST program has not only improved safety within our facility but also demonstrated treatment, respect, and understanding can lead to better outcomes for the citizens we serve,” Roybal said.

The award was formally presented at NCCHC’s National Conference on Correctional Health Care on Monday at the Baltimore Conference Center in Baltimore.