Colorado Politics Calendar Nov. 3-9

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, NOV. 3

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours , 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club , 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information

TUESDAY, NOV. 4

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group , 6-7:30 p.m., contact https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

, 6-7:30 p.m., contact https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5

DRCOG: Executive Committee , 3 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for Teams link

, 3 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for Teams link Colorado General Assembly: Black Coloradan Racial Equity Study Commission , 3:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 3:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver DRCOG: Special Board of Directors , 4 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information

, 4 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Cocktails & Climate ECCC , 4:30-9:30 p.m., 3654 Navajo St., Denver, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ecccfundraiser to join the meeting

, 4:30-9:30 p.m., 3654 Navajo St., Denver, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ecccfundraiser to join the meeting (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club-Reclaiming the Nation , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club , 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks , 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Democrats Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/azp-jgpj-tdi to join the meeting

THURSDAY, NOV. 6

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally , 5 p.m., 1201 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose

, 5 p.m., 1201 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Wine & Cheese Party , 5:30-7:30 p.m., purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-6-democrats-wine-cheese-party-tickets-1260487214189

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-6-democrats-wine-cheese-party-tickets-1260487214189 (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 3550 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 7-8 p.m., 3550 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, NOV. 7

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly Street, Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly Street, Denver (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Reception for Michael Dougherty for Attorney General , 4:30-5:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mesacountydems.org/post/reception-support-michael-dougherty-attorney-general

, 4:30-5:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mesacountydems.org/post/reception-support-michael-dougherty-attorney-general (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Movie Night, 7:30-10 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

SATURDAY, NOV. 8

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood Arvada/Westminster: Legislative Town Hall , 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (D) San Miguel County Democratic Party: All County Dems Picnic , 12-3 p.m., 12982 3700 Rd., Hotchkiss, RSVP to smcdems.co@gmail.com

, 12-3 p.m., 12982 3700 Rd., Hotchkiss, RSVP to smcdems.co@gmail.com (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Leadership Fundraiser with Co. Sen. President James Coleman , 3-4:30 p.m., 1436 Tarryton Dr., Fort Collins, RSVP to cathy@cathykipp.com

, 3-4:30 p.m., 1436 Tarryton Dr., Fort Collins, RSVP to cathy@cathykipp.com (D) Rio Grande County Democratic Party: Annual JFK Dinner, 6-9 p.m., RSVP to riograndedems@gmail.com for more information

SUNDAY, NOV. 9