Aurora’s conservative council candidates lead financial race in upcoming election

Conservative candidates are leading their progressive rivals in fundraising in Aurora’s City Council race, in which 12 total candidates are vying for five open seats.

Incumbent Danielle Jurinsky raised the most money of any candidate for her campaign, with more than $260,000 in total contributions, according to the city’s campaign finance system. Fellow at-large incumbent Amsalu Kassaw raised the second largest amount, with more than $105,000. No other candidate broke the $100,000 mark.

In the at-large race, five candidates are vying for two seats.

Rob Andrews raised almost $49,000, Alli Jackson has almost $18,000 and Watson Gomes trails with $660.

Jurinsky spent almost $190,000 on her campaign. Her top contributors included REALTOR Small Donor Committee and Stampede Events and Entertainment LLC.

In the Ward I race, Reid Hettich led with $21,299 in total contributions. Stephen Elkins and Gianina Horton followed closely, with $19,872 and $18,789, respectively.

Hettich spent $15,369 on his campaign and his top contributors included Metro Housing Coalition Political Committee. He also gave money to his own campaign.

In Ward II, where two candidates are running, incumbent Steve Sundberg led the fundraising race with more than $80,000 in total contributions. Amy Wiles followed with almost $14,000.

Sundberg reported a little more than $64,000 in expenditures for his campaign. His top contributors included Realtor Small Donor Committee and Colorado Committee of Automotive Retailers.

For Ward III, former city councilmember Marsha Berzins, who took in $38,404 in total contributions, led in fundraising; incumbent Ruben Medina secured $20,521.

Berzins spent almost $32,000 on her campaign. Her top contributors included Realtor Small Donor Committee and Stampede. She also gave money to her own campaign.

Aurora has a total of 11 members, including the mayor, with four councilmembers elected at-large to represent the entire city and one each elected to represent the city’s six wards.

Aurora’s elections are nonpartisan. The council currently has a conservative majority, with three progressive members, one of whom, Medina, is up for election and another, Crystal Murillo, who is not running to retain her seat in Ward I.