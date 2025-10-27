Trump says Putin should be ending war, not ‘testing missiles’

President Donald Trump had strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin while traveling to Japan on Monday after reports of Russia’s recent tests of a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

The Russian president touted the weapon’s capabilities on Sunday, declaring it “invincible” to air defenses.

“We need to determine the possible ways of using it and start preparing the infrastructure for deploying this weapon,” said Putin. “It is a unique ware which nobody else in the world has.”

Trump said he didn’t find Putin’s comments “appropriate.”

“They’re not playing games with us,” Trump said on Air Force One. “We’re not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way. You ought to get the war ended. The war that should’ve taken one week is now in its, soon, fourth year. That’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles.”

Trump said he would assess the situation during his trip.

At 5 p.m. local time, Trump landed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. It is his second stop on his weeklong diplomatic visit to Asia. Ahead of his arrival, Trump expressed his enthusiasm for meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his Truth Social account.

“Landing in Japan now. Looking forward to seeing the Emperor!” Trump posted.

Trump’s visit to Japan came after a weekend in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he agreed to trade deals with Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

On Tuesday, Trump is set to meet with Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s newly elected prime minister. Trump and Takaichi spoke in a phone call on Saturday, during which she stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two countries and said it was her government’s “top priority.”